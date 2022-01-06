Trine Towers: A Housing Inventory in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram that no one saw coming

You would like to read
- SATYA Micro capital reaches 6 lac active loan clients within 5 years of service
- SATYA Micro capital reaches 6 lac active loan clients within 5 years of service
- Advanced Micro Incision Glaucoma Surgery (istent) for the first time in India at Ramkrishna Netralaya, Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai
- DHI-world's most advanced hair transplant technique
- Pushpam Infra's second home concept - an opportunity of leisure and income
Indirapuram (Ghaziabad) [India], January 6 (ANI/Mediawire): In the last few months, a'red wave' has apparently taken over Ghaziabad's most sought-after residential locality - Indirapuram, with red hoardings and news adverts turning heads by offering a home in the region for a relatively low price.
For homebuyers who have long hoped for a home in the area but have not been able to do so due to exorbitant property prices, it seems no short of a miracle. Add to that the fact that this is the last housing inventory available for possession this year, and you have yourself a home that offers the best value for money in Ghaziabad.
But the big question remains: what made it possible? Apparently, Aegis Homes, a housing developer based in Indirapuram, in their bid to address the vacuum of trust and quality in the local housing industry, has recently taken up an ambition to invest in housing projects around Delhi-NCR with an aim to redevelop them with a new imagination and technology.
The first leg of this ambition came in the form of Trine Towers - an impressive residential project that may prove to be one of a kind in the vicinity upon its completion. Planning on investing generously, Aegis has drawn a comprehensive plan to redevelop the project - previously known as Hindon Green Valley - to suit the needs of mid-segment homebuyers in the area.
The plan mainly includes limiting business diversification, leveraging local expertise, undertaking micro-location research, employing advanced technology, and optimizing the gross budget to complete the project in a timely fashion as well as make way for more upgrades in it that are in line with the needs of modern homebuyers.
Beyond the basics, Trine Towers boasts high-end amenities that are rarely seen in residential projects of its price range. From an all-weather swimming pool to a plush clubhouse, the impressive range of residential highlights makes this project one of the most sought-after projects in the area within only 2 months of its introduction.
That is made evident by the inflow of inquiries and bookings that the project has witnessed of late, as revealed by Rakesh Bamola, Business Head, Aegis Homes, who also discussed how the frequency of bookings at the project has increased in the last two months by about 125% from the previous value.
Considering the way Trine Towers is being positioned by Aegis Homes, there seems to be no other project in Indirapuram that is as easy on the pocket as Trine Towers is, while still offering the premium residential conveniences that it's offering, making for a surefire recipe for its success.
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor