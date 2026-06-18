PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Tringbox, an AI-first music technology startup, today announced that it has raised approximately ₹5 crore in seed funding to build what it describes as the world's first environment-aware InStore AI Music infrastructure for physical spaces. The platform is redefining how InStore Music is experienced across commercial venues in India. The round is led by Nikhil Gandhi through his investment firm GIPL (https://gandhiinvestments.com) alongside MGB Family Office, and CBO of Paytm Narendra Singh Yadav, with additional participation from angel investors through One Love Technologies Private Limited, Tringbox's parent company. Founded last year by Amandeep Singh Chawla, TringboxInStore AI Music (https://tringbox.ai/) was built with global ambition from day one. The team spent its first year operating in stealth mode, focused exclusively on developing its core AI technology, running pilot deployments, collecting real-world feedback, and refining the product before scaling publicly. This marks Tringbox's first institutional seed round following a year of bootstrapped product development.

Backed by access to NVIDIA Inception and AWS startup credits worth ₹1 crore, Tringbox is building the infrastructure for large-scale, real-time in-store music intelligence. These programs provide the company with advanced AI tooling, technical support, and access to a global innovation ecosystem as it works to transform how commercial venues use music to shape customer experience. Tringbox is currently live across 30+ premium brand chains in India, bringing intelligent, context-aware in-store music to high-footfall commercial environments including cafes, gyms, salons, clubs, restaurants, retail stores, and clinics. Breaking Beyond Static Playlists Unlike traditional background music systems that rely on static playlists, Tringbox has developed a proprietary Hybrid Neuro-Symbolic Music Engine that dynamically adjusts audio playback in real time based on venue type, temperature, humidity, weather conditions, time of day, and day of the week.

The platform represents a new category of InStore AI Music, moving beyond generic background ambience for retail stores and commercial spaces toward adaptive, emotionally intelligent sound environments. A soundtrack that feels right on a Monday morning may not create the same impact on a Friday evening, and Tringbox AI is built to understand that difference. Tringbox operates on the core belief captured in its slogan, Your Mood, Your Music. The platform is built on the understanding that music has the power to shape emotional and cognitive states. Whether it is delivering a high-energy, adrenaline-driven experience in gyms or triggering dopamine-led feelings of happiness and comfort in retail environments, Tringbox uses music as an active lever to influence human behaviour. In retail and hospitality settings, this intelligent background ambience music for retail stores has been shown to naturally increase customer dwell time, engagement, and overall in-store experience.

"At Tringbox, we believe music is not just content; it is infrastructure," said Amandeep Singh Chawla, Founder of Tringbox AI. "Wherever there is a speaker inside a commercial space, the music playing through it should be powered by Tringbox. This round brings us closer to building a global speaker network that understands people, places, and moments in real time." Amandeep brings over eight years of experience across product, analytics, and growth strategy. Prior to founding Tringbox, he worked in analytics consulting at Ernst and Young, led growth strategy & analytics at Amazon MX Player, and most recently served as General Manager at Paytm, where he worked on large-scale consumer products and data-driven growth initiatives.

Technology Built for Environmental Modulation Tringbox's technology stack is led by Badal Desai, Chief Technology Officer, who brings more than a decade of experience working with global technology companies in Canada, with deep expertise across music systems, audio engineering, and applied AI. Badal says Tringbox's multimodal AI system works at the audio-signal level, analyzing raw waveforms and interpreting musical parameters such as tempo or BPM, rhythmic entrainment, spectral balance, loudness dynamics, and harmonic stability. The system draws from neuroscience, affective computing, and auditory perception research to understand how music can influence mood, energy, attention, and emotional recall inside commercial environments. By combining audio intelligence with real-time venue context, Tringbox is building a new class of adaptive InStore Music systems designed to help brands create sound environments that feel emotionally aligned with every moment.

- Gyms and fitness centers: Music engineered for elevated arousal and sympathetic nervous system activation. - Hospitals and wellness spaces: Slower tempos and stable harmonic structures designed to promote parasympathetic activation and calmer cognitive states. - Retail and hospitality: Soundscapes curated as premium background ambience music for retail stores to encourage emotional warmth, longer dwell time, and positive social engagement. The platform exclusively uses high-quality, non-commercial, royalty-free audio using artificial intelligence that is purpose-built for environmental modulation rather than entertainment. Creating an Ecosystem That Uplifts Everyone For nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and high-energy music venues, Tringbox also offers a complementary QR-based song request product. Venues can place Tringbox QR codes on tables, allowing guests to scan, browse, and request their favourite songs directly from their phones.

Every request goes through Tringbox's AI Vibe Check system, which evaluates whether the song fits the venue's music policy, audience profile, time of day, and overall ambience. Only songs that match the venue's approved vibe are allowed to move forward. The system is also integrated with DJs, live singers, karaoke hosts, and performers through the Tringbox Partner App. Performers receive song requests in real time and can accept or reject them based on the flow of the night. Tringbox only deducts money once the song is actually played; until then, the amount is simply held. The experience is gamified for guests through features such as skip-the-queue, where users can pay more to move their song request higher in the queue. Guests can also see what others are playing inside the same venue, making music more social, interactive, and participative.

This creates a win-win ecosystem for everyone involved: guests enjoy the thrill of playing their favourite songs, DJs and performers unlock an additional earning layer through requests and tips, and venues generate a new revenue stream while keeping full control over the music experience. Massive Market Opportunity India is home to tens of millions of commercial establishments, including millions of retail outlets, cafes, restaurants, salons, gyms, clinics, hotels, and other high-footfall spaces. Tringbox believes that over one million of these venues represent a near-term addressable opportunity for intelligent in-store music systems. Early pilot deployments have already demonstrated improved customer engagement, longer dwell times, and stronger emotional recall, particularly during peak hours and celebratory moments.

Growth Plans The investors bring combined leadership experience from some of India's most influential consumer technology platforms, including Amazon MX Player, TikTok, and Paytm. With the fresh capital, Tringbox (https://tringbox.com/) plans to accelerate product development, expand its intelligent speaker network, and scale deployments across premium venues in India. The company's long-term vision is to become the default operating system for InStore Music and background ambience music for retail stores worldwide, powering moments of connection, celebration, and emotion wherever people gather. Tringbox is an AI-first music technology company building a new category of In-Store Emotional Intelligence for commercial spaces. Founded by Amandeep Singh Chawla, the company is pioneering environment-aware InStore AI Music infrastructure that uses psychoacoustic AI to dynamically shape how people feel, move, stay, and engage inside physical venues.

From cafes, restaurants, gyms, salons, retail stores, clinics, and hotels to nightclubs and high-energy venues, Tringbox helps businesses move beyond static background playlists toward intelligent, adaptive, and emotionally aware music experiences. Tringbox operates under One Love Technologies Private Limited and is headquartered in Mumbai, India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)