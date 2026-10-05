BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], October 5: The Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in India celebrated the 50th Republic Day of Trinidad and Tobago in New Delhi recently, bringing together the Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), members of the diplomatic corps, Ambassadors and representatives of GRULAC and other countries, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other distinguished guests. High Commissioner Chandradath Singh Unveils The New Me 2.0 A major highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of The New Me 2.0, the latest book by Indian entrepreneur Mr. Gagan Dhawan, by H.E. Mr. Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to India.

The book brings together contemporary approaches to personal transformation and well-being with insights drawn from traditional Indian knowledge and practices. Building on the ideas of his first book, The New Me 2.0 focuses on long-term operational health, mental clarity, sustainable vitality and disciplined living, moving beyond short-term approaches to personal transformation. One of the distinctive aspects of the book is its connection between modern wellness concepts and traditional Indian practices, including Sattvic eating principles, Yoga, Pranayama and Dincharya - the practice of maintaining discipline and balance in one's daily routine. Speaking at the event, Gagan Dhawan shared his personal journey and explained how adopting a disciplined routine and following a vegan lifestyle for approximately 90-100 days became a significant turning point for him. Through the book, he seeks to encourage readers to make sustainable lifestyle choices and work towards healthier and happier lives.

High Commissioner Singh appreciated the initiative and noted that individuals who draw upon India's traditions and present them through contemporary platforms contribute to stronger people-to-people connections and South-South cooperation. The unveiling was attended by several Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from GRULAC countries, along with entrepreneurs and members of the business community, making the occasion a celebration not only of Trinidad and Tobago's national milestone but also of the growing connections between the Caribbean, India and the wider Global South. High Commissioner Singh further highlighted the progress achieved in bilateral relations under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

He noted that six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Trinidad and Tobago have been signed, providing an important institutional foundation for enhanced cooperation between the two countries. He also noted the importance of India's continued economic growth and its expanding business ecosystem, including opportunities emerging in second- and third-tier cities The High Commissioner said that Trinidad and Tobago would seek to encourage greater engagement with Indian businesses beyond the major metropolitan centres and explore opportunities for joint ventures with Indian manufacturers. The High Commissioner further highlighted Trinidad and Tobago's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, under the leadership of the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

He noted that the achievement reflects Trinidad and Tobago's continued commitment to multilateralism and constructive international engagement. The 50th Republic Day celebration and the unveiling of The New Me 2.0 together reflected the Embassy's emphasis on building bridges through diplomacy, entrepreneurship, culture, knowledge exchange and people-to-people engagement. The Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to further strengthening the historic and contemporary bonds between Trinidad and Tobago and India, while expanding opportunities for economic cooperation, cultural exchange and South-South partnerships. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)