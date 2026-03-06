NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Trinity Air Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd., a stalwart in the Indian travel industry since 1982, is highlighting the successful momentum of its strategic expansion into the education sector through Trinity Study Abroad. Operating successfully over the past two years, this specialized division simplifies the complex international education journey by seamlessly combining personalized academic counseling with its parent company's proven expertise in visa processing and global logistics. While the demand for overseas education continues to surge in India, students and parents often face a fragmented process. They keep juggling separate vendors for admissions, loans, visas, and travel. Trinity Study Abroad addresses this gap by offering a single-window ecosystem. The firm integrates core educational services such as career counseling, university shortlisting, and SOP guidance with Trinity's in-house capabilities in travel, forex and accommodation support.

"Trinity Study Abroad aims to provide the best guidance and help to students who want to study abroad," said Mr. Baby John, Managing Director, Trinity Air Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd. "Trust, Honesty, Integrity and Customer service are the four pillars on which I have built all my companies. With this venture, we are bringing those values to education, ensuring that families receive transparent, end-to-end mentorship rather than just application processing." Key highlights of Trinity Study Abroad's service portfolio include: - Personalized Mentorship: A shift away from volume-based processing to dedicated, one-on-one student counseling. -Comprehensive Logistics: Leveraging the parent company's IATA-accredited legacy for seamless visa filing, air ticketing, and foreign exchange.

- Financial & Post-Arrival Support: Assistance with education loans, pre-departure briefings, and settling-in support in destination countries. Navigating the complexities of international education from selecting the right course to securing accommodation in a new country can be overwhelming for families. Trinity Study Abroad mitigates this anxiety by offering a structured pathway that covers every critical milestone. Whether it is identifying high-ROI courses in emerging hubs or managing intricate visa documentation for traditional favorites, the team ensures that students are not just treated as 'applicants' but as well-prepared future residents. This holistic model extends to essential post-admission needs, including education loan assistance and forex support, ensuring parents have a single, reliable point of contact for the entire journey rather than coordinating with multiple agencies.

The division is currently assisting students with applications to major global education hubs, including the UK, Canada, Australia, the USA and Europe. By anchoring academic aspirations with robust logistical support, Trinity ensures a secure transition for students leaving home for the first time. For more information, please visit: www.trinitystudyabroad.com/services About Trinity Air Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd. Established in 1982 in Mumbai, Trinity Air Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd. is a recognized leader in the travel and tourism industry. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Baby John, the company has built a reputation for excellence in passport assistance, visa processing, international air ticketing, and curated holiday experiences through Trinity World Holidays. Trinity Study Abroad represents the group's strategic venture, dedicated to empowering the next generation of global citizens.

