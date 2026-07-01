NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Route Mobile, a Proximus Global company and a leading provider of cloud communications and digital engagement solutions, to expand the reach of its Business Messaging platform. The collaboration aims to help enterprises connect more effectively with their customers through interactive & trusted messaging. As part of the partnership, Route Mobile will enable access to Truecaller Business Messaging, empowering enterprises to deliver secure, reliable, and trusted communication at scale. Communication is at the core of every business, and this collaboration aims to make customer interactions more seamless, secure, and effective.

Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM, Truecaller, said, "This partnership marks a significant step in expanding our global footprint by enabling more businesses to connect with their customers through trusted and highly contextual messaging. It will help drive broader platform adoption and create new strategic opportunities to better serve enterprise customers through Route Mobile's extensive and well-established global network." Tushar Agnihotri, CEO, Route Mobile, said, "We are delighted to partner with Truecaller to bring advanced business messaging solutions to enterprises globally. By combining our robust CPaaS infrastructure with Truecaller's extensive user reach and rich media messaging, we are enabling brands to communicate more effectively, build trusted interactions, and engage customers in a more meaningful way. This collaboration supports secure, reliable communication at scale, helping businesses strengthen customer engagement and improve campaign effectiveness."

The partnership aims to enhance user engagement by enabling businesses to reach more than 500 million monthly active users globally on Truecaller with contextual, immersive, rich-media messages that seamlessly integrate images, documents, and videos. The platform offers both one-way and two-way communication capabilities, with a broad range of functionalities, including verified business messaging, hyperlinks for actionability, smart-priority sticky notifications, and read receipts. These capabilities are designed to help businesses improve customer interactions and engagement. About Truecaller Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

About Proximus Global Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions - from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement - enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect, and engage everyone, everywhere. For more information, visit www.proximusglobal.com.

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