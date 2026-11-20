NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 20: TrueRE Oriana Power Limited, listed on NSE Emerge, and one of India's leading integrated renewable energy companies, today announced that it is setting up five Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects with an aggregate proposed production capacity of 110 tonnes per day (TPD) at an investment of Rs. 750 cores. The company has already registered and got approvals under the GOBARdhan scheme of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. These five plants that will be set up in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, and are expected to be operational within the next two years. These plants will strengthen the company's presence in the green fuels segment as part of its strategy to build a diversified clean energy portfolio spanning generation, storage and consumption.

Commenting on the company's growth priorities, Rupal Gupta, Founder, MD and CEO, TrueRE Oriana Power, said, "We view alternative fuels like green hydrogen, ammonia, and CBG as high potential emerging opportunities. In line with our SCALE strategy, we are progressing steadily into these segments. Setting up these five plants is part of our plan to establish a dominant foothold into green fuels. In the next few years, we will continue to invest strategically to further increase our total production capacity." TrueRE Oriana Power's participation in the segment extends beyond developing its own production portfolio. The company has already delivered two projects of 21 TPD each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in the past.

Beyond CBG, TrueRE Oriana Power is also advancing its presence in green hydrogen and its derivatives. The company has secured a 10,000 tonnes per annum green hydrogen production award under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme and a separate award for the production and supply of 60,000 metric tonnes per annum of green ammonia. The green ammonia project has progressed through land identification and preliminary front-end engineering and design activities. The company recently won the largest allocation in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's 2,000 MW / 4,000 MWh battery storage tender. TrueRE Oriana Power secured 900 MW / 1,800 MWh, which is equivalent to 45% of the capacity tendered. Its allocation was three times the next-largest bidder's 300 MW award. With this win the company's total BESS portfolio stands at 2.5 GWh with an additional pipeline of 4 GWh. For a company that began in solar, these developments mark a significant change in its role in India's energy sector. Today TrueRE Oriana Power is not just a solar EPC player but an integrated energy platform, with capabilities spanning multiple segments.

Building an integrated clean energy platform for 2030 Looking ahead, TrueRE Oriana Power is pursuing an ambitious growth roadmap to strengthen its position across the clean energy value chain. By 2030, the company is targeting approximately 6 GW of solar EPC capacity, 2.5 GW of solar IPP capacity, 20 GWh of BESS capacity, and 1 MMTPA of e-fuels. Through its expanding portfolio of projects and strategic partnerships, TrueRE Oriana Power is positioning itself to capture opportunities across the clean energy value chain while contributing to India's objectives of energy security, decarbonisation and reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels. SCALE: TrueRE Oriana Power's Framework for the Next Phase of Growth

Scale the integrated energy platform Capital recycling through selective monetisation Asset ownership for the long term Leverage technology, AI and partnerships Expand into emerging opportunities About TrueRE Oriana Power TrueRE Oriana Power (NSE: INE0OUT01027) is a fully integrated renewable energy platform delivering clean energy solutions across the value chain - from generation and storage to consumption enablement. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Noida, India, the company has ~1.5 GW of solar portfolio, over 2.5 GWh of secured battery energy storage projects, a signed agreement for 60,000 MTPA of Green Ammonia and an allocation for 10,000 MTPA of Green Hydrogen. The company is also pioneering AI-driven EPC, integrating intelligent automation and robotics to enable faster, safer and more efficient project execution. TrueRE Oriana Power has a strong operational presence across 24 Indian states and an expanding global footprint, with projects in Africa and Latin America and a strategic MoU with Alberta, Canada. Driven by a commitment to innovation, scalability, and sustainability, the company continues to redefine how integrated renewable energy platforms can power a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient future - for India and beyond.

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