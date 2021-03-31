TSRSM Capitals from The Shri Ram School, Moulsari wins regional round to compete in world finals of Wharton Global High School Investment Competition

New Delhi, [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Wharton School of business, one of the world's leading business schools, held its annual investment competition, (https://globalyouth.wharton.upenn.edu/academic-year-programs/investment-competition/guidebook/competition-deliverables) Wharton Global High School Investment Competition 2020-2021. The competition aims to introduce high-schoolers to the subject of financial literacy, which is often left out of school curriculums these days but is of great importance.

Teams examine a brief client profile and are tasked with working collaboratively to meet that client's short - and long-term investment goals as they try to win his or her business. Equipped with an approved stock list (a selection of domestic and international equities) and the Wharton Investment Simulator (WInS), which allows them to buy and sell stocks, over the course of 10 weeks students develop an investment strategy, analyze industries and companies, and build a portfolio using USD 100,000 in virtual cash.

The competition included 1500 teams registering from across 35 countries On March 23, Wharton announced the results for the regional finals, which included teams from India, The Middle East, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

From the region, TSRSM Capital from The Shri Ram School - Moulsari, a team from Gurugram came first and got selected to compete in the Global Finals of the competition which includes the top 10 teams globally. The team consists of 7 high school students, Vansh Jain, Harshit Singal, Yash Mantri, Deveshi Mehta, Karan Sial, Nakshh Kohli, and Milan Rustagi.

"The secret in winning as a team is the cooperation, coordination and hard work. Since these traits are seen in each and every member, there is no doubt that our team has reached another great level of success. Congrats to all of you," Vandana Sharma, Team Advisor, The Shri Ram School, Moulsari.

TSRSM Capital from The Shri Ram School - Moulsari, used a disciplined, low-risk, long-term value investigating strategy to meet their client, Florian Hagenbuch's needs while focusing on environmentally conscious and ethical companies. With a focus on ethics and sustainability while investing, this team which will compete globally and hopes to bring glory for their school and country includes the new generation of future investors and leaders of tomorrow who wishes to look beyond profit and bring ethics and sustainability back to business.

TSRSM Capitals from The Shri Ram School, Moulsari was among 10 finalists to now compete in the global round which will be conducted virtually in May 2021.

The Wharton Global High School Investment Competition, launched in 2012, is a 12-week challenge in which students compete in teams of four to seven, led by an advisor, to win the chance to manage the wealth of a potential client. Presented with a case study of this client, teams must create a compelling and creative long-term strategy, with some additional short-term goals. This year's case study is based on (https://globalyouth.wharton.upenn.edu/academic-year-programs/investment-competition/guidebook/case-study) Florian Hagenbuch, Founder and co-CEO of Loft, a startup that is reinventing the process of buying and selling real estate in Latin America. Along the way, students learn investing concepts with the help of Wharton Global Youth Program resources and buy stocks for their portfolio using an online simulator that is a tool for trading and portfolio-management education.

Following the end of 10 weeks of trading, each team is required to submit a report detailing its recommended investment strategy, analytical approach, and competition journey. Judges review these final investment policies and select the top 10, which then compete against each other in the Regional Finals round. Top regional winners advance to the Global Finale which will be held on May 7, 2021.

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 99,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day.

For more information, please visit (https://www.wharton.upenn.edu)

The Wharton Global Youth Program mobilizes the extensive opportunities of the Wharton academic community to educate, inform and inspire pre-college students to explore business practices, analyze the world's complex challenges, and take the needed steps to become leaders who will transform the global economy.

