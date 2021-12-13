TTK Prestige disburses 1100+cars and motorbikes worth INR 18 crores to high-performing dealers as part of its Annual Tie-Up Programme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI/PNN): TTK Prestige has been at the forefront of the kitchen appliances space in the country.

The company has undertaken several initiatives towards innovation, customer-connect, and channel connect.

As part of the series of initiatives, the company had announced a unique dealer incentive programme, wherein the dealer could earn vehicles as an incentive.

TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances company, recently celebrated the accomplishments of high-performing dealers by hosting the Annual Tie-Up Programme. TTK Prestige felicitated dealers whose yearly commitment matched their annual achievements of FY2020-21, by rewarding them with cars and motorbikes.

In total, TTK Prestige gifted over1100+ cars and motorbikes worth INR 18 crores to dealers based on performance. The company has been doing extremely well in all parameters in spite of COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, TTK Prestige gifted 10 Toyota Innova Crysta cars, 5 Mahindra XUV300, 18 Hyundai Santros, 12 Maruti Ciaz cars, 32 Maruti Wagon R cars, 5 BMW bikes, 32 Renault Triber cars, 56 Renault Kwid cars, 135 Royal Enfield bikes, 188 TVS Apache bikes, 471 TVS Jupiter bikes and 195 TVS XL bikes.

Commenting on the initiative, Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige, said: ''We are immensely proud of our long-standing and fruitful partnership with our dealers, who we consider to be core members of the TTK Prestige family. This year we wanted to celebrate their achievements in a special way, and as a result, we decided to host the 'Annual Tie-Up Program', with a difference and on a much bigger scale. This is our way of saying thank you to our dealers, who continue to remain an integral part of the business. We look forward to solidifying our partnership as we continue to grow the brand across markets.''

