TTK Prestige is a certified 'Great Place to Work®'

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): (https://www.ttkprestige.com/) TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances company, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work® Institute, India, for a period of one year, i.e. from February 2022 until February 2023.

This is a testament to TTK Prestige's enduring commitment to building and sustaining a culture based on its vision, shared values and strategic goals. This enables employees to perform to the best of their abilities and creates significant value for stakeholders. This is also in line with TTK Prestige's employee-first approach, which fosters innovation, creativity, and customer-centricity. TTK Prestige's workplace culture is characterized by a great leadership team, enhanced employee experience and sound financial performance.

Commenting on the certification, Chandru Kalro, Managing Director of TTK Prestige, said: 'It is a great honour for us to receive this certification from our esteemed team members, which validates our efforts at creating a superlative employee experience. We have always strived to treat our people as valuable members of the TTK Prestige family, and it is a proud moment for us to know that we are on the right path to accomplishing this goal. As a business, we strongly believe that our people are our biggest asset, and we will continue to invest in their growth and development. ''

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-PerformanceCultureTM at workplaces. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceCultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige has emerged into India's largest kitchen Appliances Company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home', a range of innovative home cleaning solutions.

