TTK Prestige launches 'Shubhutsav' campaign to celebrate the festive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI/ATK): TTK Prestige has announced the launch of 'Shubhutsav', a special campaign to commemorate the festive season held from 16th September until 30th November 2021.

Consumers can avail of tremendous value, as the brand is offering innovative products at great discounts with fabulous gifts on the purchase of multiple products on both kitchen as well as Prestige CleanHome. Held under the theme 'Get Mega Discounts & Gifts too', the campaign ensures that consumers can save money whilst still shopping during the festive period.

TTK Prestige is offering a 10 per cent discount and a free gift of a veggie cutter (worth Rs 695) on the purchase of any Svachh aluminium pressure cooker (3L and above). For those that are looking to purchase a Svachh stainless steel/hard anodised pressure cooker (2L and above), there is a 10 percent discount and a gift of a stainless steel water bottle worth Rs 495.

The Svachh glass top gas stove (2B and above) comes with a 20 percent discount and a free Multi-CookerPMC 1.0 worth INR 1995. For those looking to upgrade their cookware, TTK Prestige is offering a 15 percent discount and a free gift of a lighter, peeler and a knife worth INR 195 to those who spend INR 900 and more.

On the purchase of any 750 W 3 or 4 jar mixer grinder, consumers can enjoy a 20 percent discount and a complimentary PKOSS 1.8L kettle worth INR 1395 as a gift.

The Typhoon 11 vacuum cleaner that retails for INR 8495 comes with a 20 percent discount and a complimentary gift comprising a PSB 01 Deluxe spin mop deluxe that is worth INR 1595.

Commenting on the campaign, Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing of TTK Prestige said: ''We are pleased to launch this exciting campaign to celebrate the festive season by offering our valued customers an assortment of attractive discounts and thoughtful gifts. For consumers that are looking to update their own kitchen or shop for gifts for loved ones and friends, TTK Prestige offers a wide array of Innovative products for every Indian Kitchen.''

TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of home makers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home' a range of innovative home cleaning solutions.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)