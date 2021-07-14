TTK Prestige's new electric grill 4.0 offers convenience without compromising on health

You would like to read
- Orient celebrates Women's Day, launches a new line of kitchen appliances
- Orient Electric launches ChefSpecial range of kitchen appliances
- Looking for extended warranty on home appliances, gadgets? Try GoWarranty.in
- TTK Prestige's innovative Svachh pressure cooker offers a unique spillage control feature to ensure that you spend less time cleaning in the kitchen
- Manage space at your kitchen efficiently with Blum's SPACE TOWER Unit by Hafele
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): There is nothing more delicious than a toasted sandwich or an assortment of kebabs and tikkas, which makes a delicious meal or snack any time of the day.
However, if you are looking to not compromise on health and convenience, then TTK Prestige's electric grill (PEG 4.0) might be your best bet.
Now you can prepare an array of the most delicious treats, using very little oil as the specially designed and robustly built aluminum ceramic plates are naturally non-stick in nature. The food heats evenly and uniformly, resulting in a perfectly toasted sandwich or grilled piece of meat or fish.
The grill plates can accommodate two large sandwiches with ease and the floating hinges adapt to ensure proper fit with any level of filling. Cleaning and maintenance are hassle-free, as the PEG 4.0 is equipped with a detachable oil collector, which cleans the greasy residue and doubles up as a crumb tray. The long-lasting stainless steel finish makes it a perfect fit for every kitchen and is easy to clean.
Prioritizing the safety of the user, the high-quality body offers heat resistance on the exteriors to avoid any accidental burns. The temperature control knobs provide precise and convenient temperature control while the indicator lights alert you when your sandwich is ready. The larger handles are easier to open and close the product.
Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged as the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every Indian kitchen.
The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety, and health, which form the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. With the launch of the PEG 4.0, TTK Prestige has ensured that home cooks can enjoy a wide array of toasted sandwiches without compromising on health and convenience.
The PEG 4.0, which retails for INR. 3,395, is available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores and leading retail outlets.
TTK Prestige Limited (https://www.ttkprestige.com/) is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes.
In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home' a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor