VMPL Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: Dr. Yogeesh N, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Mathematics at Government First Grade College, Tumakuru, Karnataka, has achieved significant international recognition through his inclusion in the Stanford University-Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists Database 2026 under the Single-Year Scientific Impact category. This recognition adds to his academic and research journey, which also includes the Research Excellence Award 2026 associated with Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, international research appointments, postdoctoral fellowships, scholarly publications, academic books and contributions to interdisciplinary mathematical sciences. The recognition is especially noteworthy in the context of government undergraduate higher education, where faculty members balance substantial teaching, administrative and institutional responsibilities with research and academic development. These achievements highlight the opportunities for internationally relevant research emerging from teaching-oriented institutions and the importance of mathematical sciences in addressing contemporary scientific and technological challenges.

International Recognition in the Stanford-Elsevier Scientists Database 2026 The Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists Database is a widely referenced international research-impact assessment developed using Scopus-indexed publication and citation information. It employs standardised bibliometric indicators to assess research citation impact across scientific disciplines. Dr. Yogeesh N has been included in the 2026 edition under the Single-Year Scientific Impact category. According to bibliometric figures reported for this assessment, the record included 94 publications, an h-index of 9 and a subfield ranking of 1,261 in Applied Mathematics. These figures relate to the specific assessment and should not be confused with an author's current, complete bibliographic record.

His inclusion brings wider visibility to mathematical research undertaken alongside teaching duties at a government college in Karnataka. Research Excellence Award 2026 - Desh Bhagat University, Punjab Dr. Yogeesh N was also selected for the Research Excellence Award under the DBU Research Excellence Awards 2026, organised by the Centre for Research Excellence at Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. The award ceremony was scheduled for 18 September 2026. This recognition adds to his record of sustained engagement in mathematical research, international scholarly collaboration and interdisciplinary applications. The final version of this release should confirm the award's presentation status against the certificate or official communication.

Research Contributions in Applied Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Sciences Dr. Yogeesh N's research interests span Applied Mathematics, Numerical Analysis, Fuzzy Set Theory, Fuzzy Logic, Intuitionistic Fuzzy Graphs, Fuzzy Hypergraphs, Uncertainty-Aware Mathematical Modelling, Mathematical Optimization, Multi-Criteria Decision-Making, Differential Equations, Computational Methods and Predictive Modelling. He undertook doctoral research on the foundations of intuitionistic fuzzy graphs and fuzzy hypergraphs, including directed and undirected structures. His subsequent research has explored mathematical theories and computational frameworks for modelling uncertainty and complex systems. His interdisciplinary investigations extend to engineering systems, reliability analysis, environmental modelling, sustainable technologies, biomedical applications, supply-chain systems, computational decision-support and educational evaluation. A distinctive aspect of this work is the application of fuzzy mathematical systems, uncertainty modelling, optimisation and computational techniques to problems involving incomplete information and complex interactions.

Scholarly Publications, Books, Patents and Conferences Dr. Yogeesh has developed a substantial scholarly publication record involving journal articles, conference proceedings, edited book chapters and interdisciplinary research. His broader academic output has been described as exceeding 100 research-related publications and contributions, including Scopus-indexed outputs and book chapters; the final release should use a current, independently reconciled publication list for exact totals. He has authored or contributed to more than 10 academic and research-oriented books, with work covering mathematical sciences and teaching resources. His research activities have also included approximately seven patent or design publications; the final numbers and their status should be checked against supporting records.

He has presented more than 30 research papers at international conferences and collaborated on scholarly work with professors and researchers from international universities. These activities contribute to the exchange of mathematical ideas, research methodologies and interdisciplinary knowledge. International Research Appointments and Academic Collaborations Alongside his permanent faculty position at Government First Grade College, Tumakuru, Dr. Yogeesh has undertaken research engagements with universities and academic institutions overseas. His academic associations include a Visiting Research Professor role in Mathematics and Natural Sciences at Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST), Kuwait, and a Research Fellowship at INTI International University, Malaysia. He has also undertaken postdoctoral research engagement associated with Amity University Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In India, he completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at SR University, Warangal, Telangana, with research focusing on uncertainty-aware mathematical modelling and optimisation and applications in engineering systems, marine operations, biomedical haemodynamics and engineering pedagogy. These engagements have supported cross-border research collaboration, joint publications and interdisciplinary scholarly exchange while he continues his regular academic responsibilities in Karnataka. Editorial Responsibilities, Academic Leadership and Scholarly Service Dr. Yogeesh has participated in academic governance, curriculum development, scholarly editorial activities and research dissemination. His roles have included service on academic journal editorial boards and involvement in special issues and research initiatives. He has contributed to undergraduate mathematics curriculum development and examination-related activities through the Board of Studies and Board of Examiners associated with Tumkur University. As Head of the Department of Mathematics, he has contributed to academic planning, mentoring, institutional initiatives and departmental development.

His academic service includes organising and coordinating workshops, conferences, faculty learning activities and programmes intended to strengthen mathematical education and academic collaboration. Contributions to Mathematics Education and Student Development Dr. Yogeesh has emphasised the development of mathematical reasoning, computational skills and research awareness among undergraduate students. His educational contributions include mathematics teaching materials, Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) applications, computational laboratory resources and practical approaches to mathematical learning. He has been associated with institutional initiatives supporting higher education, competitive examination preparation, student confidence in mathematics and research-oriented learning. His interests also extend to mathematical pedagogy, computational education and responsible use of emerging technologies.

Research Culture in Government First Grade Colleges Government First Grade Colleges are important to Karnataka's public higher education system, extending undergraduate opportunities to students from rural, semi-urban and diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. Faculty members at such institutions can contribute to scientific knowledge through sustained scholarship, collaboration and academic commitment alongside extensive teaching responsibilities. Dr. Yogeesh's research journey illustrates the potential for academic research within undergraduate colleges and the value of stronger access to research resources, interdisciplinary partnerships and international scholarly networks. His recognition also underscores the contribution of applied mathematics to contemporary problems in engineering, environmental science, technology, healthcare, management and education. Encouraging the Next Generation of Researchers

The recognition offers encouragement to students, postgraduate scholars, early-career researchers and faculty who aspire to engage with international research. By combining mathematical scholarship, global academic collaboration and academic service, Dr. Yogeesh continues to contribute to research-oriented learning and scholarly culture in undergraduate institutions. His inclusion in the Stanford-Elsevier database, together with his DBU award recognition and international research engagements, highlights the broader potential for research excellence among educators working in government higher education institutions. About Government First Grade College, Tumakuru Government First Grade College, Tumakuru, Karnataka, is a public higher education institution offering undergraduate programmes and contributing to accessible higher education, academic development and student learning. Its Department of Mathematics supports undergraduate mathematical education, analytical thinking, computational skills and related academic activities.

Media and Research Profile Dr. Yogeesh N | Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Mathematics | Government First Grade College, Tumakuru - 572102, Karnataka, India ORCID: https://orcid.org/0000-0001-8080-7821 Research disciplines: Applied Mathematics, Fuzzy Systems, Mathematical Modelling, Optimization, Numerical Methods and Interdisciplinary Mathematical Applications. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)