PNN New Delhi [India], October 10: This festive season, Tupperware brings alive the timeless traditions, cherished memories and joyful moments of togetherness that make Diwali truly special with #HarDiwaliTupperwareWali, its new festive campaign featuring actor Dia Mirza. Adding to the celebrations, Tupperware joins Instamart's Quick India Movement 2026, bringing its much-loved range closer to consumers with unmissable festive deals and exclusive discounts. The campaign signifies that generations may change and celebrations may evolve, but some traditions simply stay. From preparing family favourites recipes to setting the festive table and welcoming loved ones home, Tupperware has been part of these everyday moments across generations of Indian households.

Adding a fresh touch to the celebrations this festive season, Tupperware is launching TUP Celebration Glassware - a contemporary collection designed to bring effortless style to festive gatherings. From Diwali dinners and house parties to mocktails, festive drinks and everyday entertaining, the collection combines contemporary design, versatility and great value, giving consumers an easy way to elevate their festive table. And getting celebration-ready is now just a few taps away. TUP Celebration Glassware is now also available on India's pioneering quick commerce platform,Instamart, bringing together modern design and quick-commerce convenience for everything from planned celebrations to last-minute hosting and gifting. With #HarDiwaliTupperwareWali, Tupperware is bringing its trusted legacy to a new generation - staying rooted in the traditions consumers have grown up with, while evolving for the way they live and celebrate today.

"Tupperware has always been the OG of the Indian kitchen - a brand built on trust, innovation and reliability. With TUP Celebration Glassware, we are bringing that legacy into the way consumers live and celebrate today, with contemporary design, great value and the convenience they expect. We're excited to make the range available on Instamart, bringing it closer to consumers when and where they need it",said Ankur Damani, Managing Director, Tupperware India. "Our ambition is to bring Tupperware back into every household by making the brand more relevant to today's generation - from everyday moments to celebrations, and even as a thoughtful, budget-friendly gifting choice."

"This festive season, we're bringing Tupperware's latest launches closer to customers on Instamart through our sellers. Tupperware has been part of Indian kitchens for generations, and its new glass range arrives just in time for gifting. It's a natural fit for Instamart's Switch proposition, as more consumers look for products made with materials they feel good about using every day. Through Switch, we want to make relevant, differentiated choices easier to discover and access." - Gautam Swaroop, Chief Business Officer, Instamart A complementary festive serveware range further completes the table, making hosting, serving and gifting effortless this festive season. TUP Celebration Glassware by Tupperware

Tupperware - The OG of Indian Kitchens. #HarDiwaliTupperwareWali Available on Instamart : https://instamart.in/search?custom_back=true & query=Tupperware+brand About Tupperware Tupperware is a globally recognized brand with a legacy of innovation and trusted products designed for modern living. Today, the brand continues to evolve with contemporary and accessible solutions that bring together design, functionality and convenience for a new generation of consumers. About Instamart Launched in August 2020, Instamart is a quick commerce platform offering groceries, daily essentials and a growing range of products across categories. Instamart is available across 130+ cities, with an assortment of 50,000+ products. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)