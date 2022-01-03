Turtle - Waah Zindagi out now; audience shower praises on the films

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI/PNN): National Award-winning movie "Turtle" and Vijay Raj, Sanjay Mishra, and Naveen Kasturiya's movie "Waah Zindagi" have released on OTT platform Zee5. Both the films have been receiving rave responses from the critics and audience alike.
The films hit the OTT platform on December 31, and since then, praises have been continuously pouring in on both the films, and the dialogues of both the films are especially being applauded.
Interestingly, the dialogue writer of Turtle and Waah Zindagi is the same, Suryapal Singh!
Dialogues are the most important factor of a movie as it glorifies the story and add the required essence to it.
Suryapal Singh, who is a screenwriter and lyricist, has penned down the powerful dialogues of National Award-winning film Turtle and Waah Zindagi, and he says, "Films are a form of expression. But the dialogues are the one that adds more spice and taste and colour to the story that audience always remember."
Suryapal Singh hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and is an Alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Department of Screenwriting. He came to Mumbai in the year 2012 and worked as a writer for Star TV's youth channel Channel [V] for four years. He then quit his job and started doing freelance writing and gave the Nation a beautiful film, "Turtle".
When asked about the rave reviews both his films are receiving, Suryapal said, "Whether it is the film critics or the general audience, we are getting a very good response from everyone, and the dialogues of the film are being liked a lot by everyone.
He further added, "Waah Zindagi is the sequel to the film Turtle. Where turtle is the story of the entire village, Wah Zindagi story is based on the city. It was very important to balance the dialogues in both, which was also a challenge, and we tried our best."
His upcoming projects include a biographical historical drama of the Indian Revolutionary Ramprasad Bismil. The movie is being made in honour of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
