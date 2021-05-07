TVS Motor Company adopts an integrated approach to support the fight against COVID-19

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, along with Sundaram Clayton and its group companies, has pledged Rs 40 crores as part of an integrated approach to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The funds will be utilised to provide lifesaving supplies such as oxygen concentrators, PPE Kits, medicines and medical equipment across the country. This initiative is undertaken by Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

As part of this initiative, the company will supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh during the second wave of COVID-19.

This will be supported by distributing over a million face masks, thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitisers and essential medicines to more than 500 government health centres and hospitals in these states. Additionally, the company will continue to facilitate all possible assistance to COVID-19 care centres in rural areas across the country.

Commenting on this, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are experiencing an unprecedented crisis due to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in our country. This situation demands that we unify our efforts towards mitigating the severe impact of the pandemic. We are working with the Government to provide assistance to various health centres in rural India and create easy medical accessibility at the grassroots. We are focused on doing whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve, as we have done in our 100-year history.''

TVS Motor Company is also working closely with two hospitals in Chennai: Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital, to support them with supplies and aid their effort in treating COVID-19 patients. The company is working with local authorities and has dedicated two ambulances for villages near the TVS Motor Company factories in Hosur and Mysore. These ambulances are equipped with essential medical facilities for the immediate treatment of patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

These efforts are supplemented by several other programmes to provide protective face masks and food packets to TVS Motor employees and the communities near our plants and offices. As an employee-first company, TVS Motor has assured that it will fully cover all employees' medical expenses towards COVID-19 treatment.

Having vaccinated all employees above 45 years, as a next step, the company will ramp up its effort to extend the vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 18. The company recently launched an exclusive employee connect dashboard TVS-ICE (In Case of The Emergency) App, an emergency response mechanism for employees and their families in need of health, hospitalisation, home care, general medical support, insurance, pregnancy, and cash/financial support.

The company has also introduced an employee assistance programme to address issues related to anxiety, mental health and well-being, amongst others.

TVS Motor had earlier announced a contribution of Rs 60 crores towards relief efforts across various states during the first wave of COVID-19 last year. Over the past year, the company has provided close to 2 million food packets and over 1 million face masks to healthcare and essential services workers.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive five years.

