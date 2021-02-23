TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as Vice President - Design, to further enhance global design excellence

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced the appointment of Timothy (Tim) Prentice as Vice President - Design at TVS Motor Company. Tim is among the most acclaimed motorcycle designers globally, with significant motorcycle design milestones and accolades to his credit.

Tim brings on board 35 years of enriching experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development. Tim's appointment is expected to further boost TVS Motor Company's ability to stay ahead of rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology. Specialised in advanced design planning, Tim's experience in designs for high-performance electric vehicles will augment the company's EV line-up design to the next level.

Speaking on the appointment, KN Radhakrishnan Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to have Timothy Prentice join us to oversee design solutions for future mobility. Tim has always crafted modern and inspiring designs during his career as a designer and a leader of global teams. He has been a thought leader in the areas of electric motorcycling and future mobility solutions. I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance TVS Motor Company's long-standing design focus to meet the rapidly changing needs of our esteemed customers in this dynamic new era."

Through his design studio 'Motonium Design Inc', Tim has worked on the design, project management and creative direction for clients such as Mission Motors, Triumph Motorcycles, Polaris, Windecker Aircraft, BMW Motorrad, Aprilia, Honda R & D, Disney Studios and Yamaha. He is credited with designing iconic motorcycles such as Triumph Thunderbird (2009) and Triumph Speed Triple (2011).

Tim has designed Mission Motor's Mission R (2010) electric motorcycle, which won him and his firm multiple accolades, including the prestigious Red Dot and Core 77 Industrial Design Awards. Tim's involvement in the project resulted in the Mission R being hailed as a stunning electric race bike with a design that imbibes the racing ethos of Mission Motors.

Timothy Prentice, Vice President - Design, TVS Motor Company said, "I am very excited to be a part of the TVS Motor Company's design studio. Over the years, I have witnessed a dynamic shift in TVS Motor products' mobility design as they imbibe futuristic innovations while keeping customer experience at the centre of the offering. I look forward to becoming a part of this journey and work with the team to realise innovative future designs for our next generation two-wheelers."

Tim began his career with Honda R & D, Raymond, where he was responsible for concept design development of motorcycles, ATVs and PWCs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in the field of Industrial Technology from California State University.

Further, he graduated with distinction, top of the class, in Art Center College of Design, Pasadena, California, where he was awarded the first "William Mitchell" scholarship for 'Outstanding Promise in Transportation Design'.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries.

We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

