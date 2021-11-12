TVS Motor Company becomes a participant in the United Nations Global Compact

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced that they have joined United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative.

The company has become the first Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer to be a part of UN Global Compact.

With this integral step, TVS Motor Company will now support the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

Commenting on this initiative, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company has always aligned its business goals to support a broader sustainability agenda. As a part of the United Nations Global Compact, we will be further able to build on our efforts across the supply chain with access to the right tools and experts. We also look forward to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the wider development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals."

All TVS Motor Company offices and operations globally, in India, Singapore, Indonesia, the UK, and Europe, will adhere to our commitment. This will also enable TVS Motor Company to access a wide range of tools and learn from the UN Global Compact expertise on this topic to take our sustainability efforts further. TVS Motor Company is keen to extend the UN Global Compact to its other partners and vendors and bring them onboard as part of its effort in the future.

Subhash Kumar, President, UN-GCNI and Chairman, ONGC Group said, "The commitment to support UNGC Principles & Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has encouraged socially responsible organisations across India to join the Global Compact initiative. We are delighted to welcome TVS Motor into the GCN India family and look forward to jointly pursue goal-oriented initiatives towards the advancement of UN Global Compact's mandates and achievement of SDGs."

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally, with more than 14,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories in over 160 countries and more than 70 Local Networks. Currently, UN Global Compact has around 400 participating organisations in India from various industries.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

