TVS motor company launches Naked Street Design 'TVS Raider' motorcycle globally for the Gen Z

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of the feature-rich offering in the 125cc segment TVS Raider for the aspirational young customers in India and globally.

The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

Key Features

* Reverse LCD digital speedometer

* Multiple ride modes - (Eco & Power)

* Easy access under seat storage

* Advanced 3V engine

* Mono-shock suspension

* Wider split seat

* ETFi

* intelliGO

* Side stand indication with engine inhibitor

* Helmet reminder

* An upcoming TVS SMARTXONNECTTM variant will offer 5-inch TFT cluster, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Assist and Navigation

Commenting on the launch, K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally."

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company has long recognised Gen Z as a key consumer cohort. Some of the favourite brands of Gen Z come from our stable, like in EV - TVS iQUBE and the TVS Racing born TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125. We will again seize their imagination with the TVS Raider and its Naked Street Styling, best-in-class Acceleration with Ride Modes and mono-shock based ride-handling together with the TVS intelliGO and ETFi led mileage performance. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider; its one-of-a-kind animalistic headlight and the first-in-segment reverse LCD cluster. We will also offer a SMARTXONNECTTM variant with Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation and Voice Assist. In the words of the Gen Z, TVS Raider is A WICKED RIDE!"

Style

TVS Raider embodies the TVS Motor Company design spirit of innovation with a unique and bold design theme. The motorcycle has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise this theme. The strong and sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal. At the same time, it is a sporty, compact and agile motorcycle for your everyday ride. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide excellent visibility. The youthful colour schemes with specially designed textures and finishes are inseparable aspects of its sporty and energetic design.

Performance

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 secs and an impressive top speed of 99 km/h. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, Low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17" alloy chunky wide tyres.

A Reverse LCD digital speedometer with Ride Modes is an advanced hi-tech gadget with accurate and easy to read details. TVS Raider also comes with an optional 5-inch TFT cluster with TVS SMARTXONNECTTM variant, which offers Bluetooth Connectivity and Voice Assist. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.

Comfort, Safety and Convenience

The exceptional fuel economy complements the superior performance of TVS Raider; the Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology delivers superior mileage, better startability, refinement, and durability. While, TVS intelliGO enhances the riding comfort, mileage and reduces emissions by intelligently switching off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops.

The ergonomics of the TVS Raider is developed with supreme focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. Based on the TVS Motor Company's performance motorcycle DNA, the configuration of low seat height balanced on a long wheelbase, perfect ergonomics triangle, and a mono-shock delivers engaging ride and handling. The exhaust design, with its distinct note, is tuned to perfection as it reverberates the indomitable spirit of the motorcycle. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage for all your essential belongings, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and the optional USB charger are focused on creating a fulfilling ride experience.

Starting at a price of Rs. 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), TVS Raider is available in drum and disc variant. It will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit (https://www.tvsmotor.com)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)