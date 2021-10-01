TVS Motor Company registers a sales growth of 6 percent in September 2021

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales growth of 6% with 347,156 units in September 2021 as against sales of 327,692 units in the month of September 2020.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6% with sales of 332,511 units in September 2021 as against sales of 313,332 units in September 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 244,084 units in September 2021 as against sales of 241,762 units in September 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 19% with sales of 166,046 units in September 2021 as against sales of 139,698 units in September 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 104,091 units in September 2021 as against sales of 103,877 units in September 2020.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 20% with sales of 102,259 units in the month of September 2021 as against 85,163 units in September 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 24% with sales of 88,427 units in September 2021 as against sales of 71,570 units in September 2020.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 2% with sales of 14,645 units in September 2021 as against sales of 14,360 units in September 2020.

Second Quarter Sales Performance

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 4% with sales of 8.70 lakh units as against sales of 8.34 lakh units in the second quarter FY 20-21. Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 41% with sales of 0.47 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 20-21.

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize.

Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit (https://www.tvsmotor.com).

