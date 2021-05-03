TVS Motor Company registers sales of 238,983 units in April 2021

You would like to read
- TVS Motor Company sales in January grew by 31 percent
- Motovolt Mobility Launches India's First Fleet of Smart E-Cycles at METRO Wholesale Store in Kolkata
- Kabira Mobility set to Launch 02 Hi-Speed Electric Bikes for Indian Markets
- Prakriti E-Mobility honoured with the Achievers Award 2020
- Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000; India's fastest electric bikes
Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 238,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Domestic sales in April 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch.
We have reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens. The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in April 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the Government of India during that period.
Two-Wheeler
Total two-wheelers registered sales of 226,193 in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 131,386 units in April 2021. Scooter sales of the Company registered sales of 65,213 units in April 2021. Motorcycle registered sales of 133,227 units in April 2021.
Exports
The Company's total exports registered sales of 107,185 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020. Two-wheeler exports recorded sales of 94,807 units in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020.
Three-Wheeler
Three-wheeler of the Company recorded sales of 12,790 units in April 2021 as against 1,506 units in April 2020.
We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.
We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.
For more information, please visit (https://www.tvsmotor.com)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor