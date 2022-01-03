TVS Motor Company registers sales of 250,933 units in December 2021

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 250,933 units in December 2021 as against sales of 272,084 units in the month of December 2020.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 235,392 units in December 2021 as against sales of 258,239 units in December 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 146,763 units in December 2021 as against sales of 176,912 units in December 2020.

Motorcycle sales grew by 12% increasing from 119,051 units in December 2020 to 133,700 units in December 2021. Scooter sales of the Company registered 67,553 units in December 2021 as against sales of 77,705 units in December 2020.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 10% increasing from 94,269 units in December 2020 to 103,420 units in the month of December 2021. Two-wheeler exports grew by 9% increasing from 81,327 units in December 2020 to 88,629 units in December 2021.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 12% increasing from 13,845 units in December 2020 to 15,541 units in December 2021.

Third Quarter Sales Performance

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler of the Company posted sales of 8.3 lakh units as against sales of 9.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year. Sales of three-wheeler of the Company grew by 17% from 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 0.44 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year.

Total exports of the Company grew by 13% from 2.6 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 2.9 lakh units in the third quarter of the current financial year.

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit (www.tvsmotor.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)