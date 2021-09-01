TVS Motor Company registers sales of 290,694 units in August 2021

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,694 units in August 2021 as against sales of 287,398 units in the month of August 2020.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 274,313 units in August 2021 as against sales of 277,226 units in August 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 179,999 units in August 2021 as against sales of 218,338 units in August 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months.

Motorcycle registered sales of 133,789 units in August 2021 as against sales of 119,878 units in August 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 87,059 units in August 2021 as against sales of 87,044 units in August 2020. The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 61% with sales of 109,927 units in the month of August 2021 as against 68,347 units in August 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 60% with sales of 94,314 units in August 2021 as against sales of 58,888 units in August 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 61% with sales of 16,381 units in August 2021 as against sales of 10,172 units in August 2020.

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

