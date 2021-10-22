TVS motor company reports highest ever revenue and highest ever EBITDA in Q2

TVS Motor Company reported the highest ever revenue of Rs. 5,619 crores in the second quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs. 4,605 crores in the second quarter of 2020-21 registering a growth of 22%.

The company also posted the highest ever EBITDA of Rs. 562 crores as against Rs. 430 Crores during the quarter ended September 2020, despite various challenges in terms of increase in commodity costs, scarcity of containers for international business and shortage in semiconductors through significant cost reduction initiatives and growth in revenue. The company's PBT grew by 41% at Rs. 377 crores during this quarter as against Rs. 267 Crores during the quarter ended September 2020. The company registered an operating EBITDA margin of 10% during this quarter as against 9.3% during the quarter ended September 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales of 8.70 Lakh units were registered in the quarter as against 8.34 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2020-21. Two-wheeler export sales grew by 46% compared to Q2 of the last year. JD Motorcycles registered sales of 4.39 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021 as against sales of 3.66 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2020. Scooter sales of the Company for the quarter registered 2.66 Lakh units as against sales of 2.70 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2020. Total three-wheelers registered sales of 0.47 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021 as against sales of 0.33 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2020.

During the quarter, focused working capital management and improved operating performance helped the Company to generate an operating free cash flow of Rs. 1,090 Crores.

Half-year results

The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2021 is 14.88 Lakh units as against 10.90 Lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2020. The total three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2021 is 0.86 Lakh units as against 0.45 Lakh units registered in the half-year ended September 2020. The total export of two and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2021 is 6.43 Lakh units as against 2.96 Lakh units in the half-year ended September 2020.

Total revenue in the half-year ended September 2021 is Rs. 9,554 Crores against Rs. 6,037 Crores in the half-year ended September 2020. PBT before exceptional items for the half-year ended September 2021 is Rs. 479 Crores as against Rs. 78 Crores in the half-year ended September 2020. During the half-year ended September 2021 Company reported Profit After Tax of Rs. 331 Crores as against Rs. 57 Crores in the half-year ended September 2020.

