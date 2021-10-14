TVS Motor Company rolls out the 100,000 unit of the BMW 310cc series motorcycle from Hosur Facility

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the roll out of 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from the TVS Motor's Hosur facility by KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Rainer Baumel, Head of Products, 1-, 2-Cylinder and Urban Mobility, BMW Motorrad.

In 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a cooperation agreement to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This strategic partnership has introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company's TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur facility.

Commenting on this milestone, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to achieve a historic milestone in our journey with BMW Motorrad today. This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing the partnership with BMW Motorrad."

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, "Our strong synergies with TVS Motor Company have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since their launch, both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity. With the roll out of the 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series, these two agile all-rounders are an integral part of BMW Motorrad's success story. We look forward to the future of our cooperation with TVS Motor Company."

TVS Motor Company's Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad's volumes globally. The BMW Motorrad models - BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS are now available in 120 countries.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

