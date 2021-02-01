TVS Motor Company sales in January grew by 31 percent

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company sales grew by 31 percent registering 307,149 units in January 2021 as against 234,920 units in the month of January 2020.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 34 percent recording 294,596 units in January 2021 as against 220,439 units in January 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 26 percent registering 205,216 units in January 2021 as against 163,007 units in January 2020.

Motorcycle grew by 45 percent recording 136,790 units in January 2021 as against 94,367 units in January 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 36 percent registering 98,319 units in January 2021 as against 72,383 units in January 2020.

The Company's total exports grew by 43 percent registering 100,926 units in the month of January 2021 as against 70,784 units in January 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 56 per cent with 89,380 units in January 2021 as against 57,432 units in January 2020, despite scarcity in availability of containers. The demand in export market continues to be robust.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,553 units in January 2021 as against 14,481 units in January 2020.

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit ( https://www.tvsmotor.com )

