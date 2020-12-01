TVS Motor Company sales in November 2020 grows by 21 percent

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21 per cent registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25 per cent recording 311,519 units in November 2020 as against 249,350 units in November 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 30 per cent registering 247,789 units in November 2020 as against 191,222 units in November 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 26 per cent recording 133,531 units in November 2020 as against 105,963 units in November 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 26 per cent registering 106,196 units in November 2020 as against 84,169 units in November 2019.

The Company's total exports registered 74,074 units in the month of November 2020 as against 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10 per cent with 63,730 units in November 2020 as against 58,128 units in November 2019.

The exports were adversely affected due to the unavailability of containers and impact on operations of Chennai port on account of Cyclone Nivar in the last week of November 2020.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,190 units in November 2020 as against 17,232 units in November 2019.

