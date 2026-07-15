BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], July 15: In a remarkable display of passion and endurance, two Ducati owners, Dr. Ashutosh Palep and Fredoon Kapadia, have successfully completed a transcontinental motorcycle journey from Mumbai, India, to Misano, Italy. The two riders covered a staggering 13,765 kilometers aboard their Ducati Multistrada motorcycles to join the Ducati Centenary celebrations at World Ducati Week 2026. The incredible journey, aptly named the "I2I Expedition 2026," took the riders across 13 countries: India, Nepal, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, and finally, Italy. Covering diverse terrains and weather conditions, the expedition stood out not only for the distance travelled but also for the exceptional reliability of the motorcycles. The 13,765 Km expedition is a testament to the Ducati Multistrada's image as a globetrotter motorcycle, emphasising on its reliability, durability, and top-quality engineering for an endurance expedition. It's also amazing to note that both motorcycles covered the distance without any issues and not even a single tyre puncture!

Their arrival in Misano was met with a special welcome from Ducati, which recognized their extraordinary accomplishment with a token of appreciation at the company's home. Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, expressed his admiration for the riders, stating, "We are incredibly proud of Dr. Palep and Fredoon for their monumental achievement. Their journey is a powerful testament to the adventurous spirit of Ducatisti in India and the exceptional reliability of the Ducati Multistrada. Covering more than 13,700 kilometers across continents without a single mechanical issue and on a 10-year-old Multistrada using the same tyres, brake pads, chain, and sprockets throughout is a remarkable validation of the motorcycle's engineering and endurance. To ride from India to Italy is a dream for many, and they have shown the world that with passion and a Ducati, this dream is achievable. They have represented the Indian motorcycling community on a global stage, and we at Ducati India are immensely honored to have supported their passion."

The feat of Dr. Palep and Mr. Kapadia has captured the spirit of the global Ducati community, a shared passion for adventure, perseverance, and pushing boundaries. Their successful expedition also serves as a compelling demonstration of the Ducati Multistrada's capability to deliver unwavering performance and reliability over one of the world's most demanding long-distance motorcycle journeys. Rider Profiles Dr. Ashutosh Palep | Ducati Multistrada 1260S Riding since his teenage years, motorcycling has been a lifelong passion for Dr. Palep. The several thousands of kilometers he has covered over the decades stand as a testament to his experience and love for the open road. He is delighted to be part of this unique transcontinental journey, crossing countries and borders to showcase not only the spirit of adventure but also the capability, reliability, and soul of Ducati motorcycles. Dr. Palep was also the first President of DOC Mumbai and DOC India, and played a pivotal role in launching DOC Pune, DOC Bengaluru, and DOC Kolkata, helping expand Ducati's riding community across India. His leadership has inspired countless riders and contributed significantly to building one of the country's most vibrant Ducati communities.

Fredoon Kapadia | Ducati Multistrada 1200S A Mumbai-based Deep Sea Diver Supervisor, endurance motorcyclist, and long-time Ducati owner, Fredoon is deeply involved in the Ducati riding community and is a member of Ducati Owners Club Mumbai. The I2I Expedition 2026 represents a deeply personal milestone--riding across continents to Ducati's home to celebrate its 100th year, honoring the brand from the saddle rather than the sidelines. Media Assets High-resolution images and video content are available for download here: Image Link: https://we.tl/t-YxF2vUvvWTAqLcOH Video Context Link: https://www.instagram.com/xbhp/reel/DadDgoBP0aF/?hl=en Official Instagram Handle for the Journey: https://www.instagram.com/wdw_i2i (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)