Tyaani presents Glow by Maheep Kapoor, A range of jewellery for the modern bride

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): Ace jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor is the new addition to the Tyaani family. Designed for the modern bride, this collection is available at the Tyaani store and online at www.tyaani.com.

All that glitters is gold and in the case of celebrity designer Maheep Kapoor's newest collection, 'Glow,' it's also diamonds, rubies and emeralds!

Wife of Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep is no stranger to beauty and glamour. A runner up at the Miss India pageant in 1993, Maheep also starred alongside Bhavana Pandey, Neelam and Seema Khan in the Netflix show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.'

Drawn to design and jewellery early in life, Maheep started designing and wearing her pieces and was soon asked to create designs for elite jewellery brand Satyani Fine Jewels. In her words, 'before I realised it, what I thought of as a hobby had grown into a full-fledged career.' Her Chaandbali collection for Satyani was trendy, with celebrities like Malaika Arora, Diya Mirza and others sporting the beautiful pieces on and off-screen. The collection was one of the brand's most successful to date.

Inspired by traditional uncut diamond or 'polki' pieces and Mughal jewellery, the Chaandbali's featured unique gold embossing and carving techniques, intricate patterns and exquisite stones, rendering each pair a wearable art. Maheep has also graduated with a degree in fashion design from an Australian university and holds qualifications from the Diamond Institute in Mumbai.

In her new collection, 'Glow', designed exclusively for Tyaani Jewels, Maheep takes her design aesthetic to the next level. Taking its name from the warm glow of gold against the skin and the radiance of the precious stones that complement the metal, the Glow collection epitomises the concept of high fashion, fine jewellery for today's woman.

'I believe that jewellery should be enjoyed and shouldn't hide away in a locker waiting for the perfect occasion. Every day is an occasion to be celebrated, and I want my jewellery to be worn regularly and bring joy and something special to each day.' says Maheep.

With the generous use of uncut diamonds, rubies and emeralds in the new collection, coupled with designs that easily transition from a wedding mandap to a cocktail party, the Glow collection is an ideal investment for millennials. Unlike most traditional Indian wedding jewellery, pieces from the Glow collection can be reworked by brides even after their big day, making them highly coveted and sought after.

The Glow collection sets itself apart using large uncut 'Polki' diamonds and its immense versatility. The use of intricate enamelling and filigree work and gold embossing and carving methods demonstrate Both Maheep's vision and her attention to detail. Most pieces in the collection lend themselves to Indian and Western silhouettes with equal panache, appealing to a broader audience.

When asked about her inspiration for her designs, Maheep says 'Inspiration is all around us and comes from all forms of life. It's how you perceive what you see, how glamorous, vibrant and lively your imagination is, and how it can re-create the same.'

Maheep Kapoor's Glow collection will be exclusively available at Tyaani stores across India.

