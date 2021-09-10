U.S. Department of Energy, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and USISPF launch the India-US Task Force on Biofuels

You would like to read
- Future of Energy Innovation: An interactive session on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency
- India Smart Grid Forum and ASEAN Centre for Energy executed MoU for Cooperation for Decarbonization Initiatives in ASEAN Member States in the areas of Smart Grids, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Developments on Fast-track
- IEC's path-breaking Waste-To-Energy Technologies to become a Game-changer in Solid Waste Management Sector
- Aventose Energy, startup with vision to exponentially increase electric two-wheeler adoption
- Adani Green Energy to acquire SB Energy's 5 GW India renewable power portfolio for a fully completed EV of USD 3.5 billion - India's largest renewables M & A transaction
New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) today announced the launch of the India-US Task Force on Biofuels.
The announcement was made yesterday during the India-U.S. Strategic Clean Energy Partnership dialogue led by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, and Hon'ble Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy. U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will serve as the Secretariat for the Task Force.
The newly launched India-US Task Force on Biofuels will integrate private and public sector inputs towards energy security, promote the exchange of the latest technology and encourage the adoption of business models in the Indian and U.S. markets to accelerate the development of the biofuels sector and further strengthen the U.S.-India relationship. The task force will report its findings to the U.S.- India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP).
The launch of the task force is timely in light of the Government of India has set targets of 10% ethanol blending of petrol by 2022 and to raise it to 20 percent by 2025 under the ethanol blending program to curb carbon emissions and reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil. To match India's proposed level of biofuel production, it needs to produce 22% more biofuel by 2030.
Moving away from fossil fuels to biofuels, especially ethanol, can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) pollutant emissions, exhaustible resource depletion and help mitigate climate change. Expanding the source of biofuels provides a strategic opportunity for India to promote clean energy.
The task force will provide Indian and U.S. industry stakeholders, thought leaders in the biofuels/ethanol space, academia, and technical specialists a platform to interact with each other in a meaningful way. The Task Force will be co-led by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the U.S. Department of Energy.
"USISPF members are represented across the biofuels supply chain, and we are very excited about the launch of this new public-private partnership. The U.S. industry runs a highly successful ethanol domestic blending program and can support India with best practices resulting into economic benefits, including octane economics, output optimization, eventually feeding into the overall economic health of the consumers and country at large," said Nolty Theriot, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, USISPF.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor