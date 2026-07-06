NewsVoir New Delhi [India] / Dubai [UAE], July 6: The Rs. 2.6 crore humanitarian relief package announced by UAE-Based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil for families affected by Dubai's Emirates Road tragedy has reached the homes of deceased workers in India's Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The relief initiative follows a road accident that occurred in Dubai in June, when a minibus carrying workers collided with a stationary truck, leaving seven dead and nine injured. The victims were later identified as migrant workers, and the accident prompted grief and support efforts across the UAE and India. Representatives from Dr. Shamsheer's office visited the families of the six Indian workers who died in the accident. They traveled across rural Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to meet the bereaved families, convey their condolences and support, and hand over the financial assistance. A representative also visited the family of the Sri Lankan worker who lost his life in the accident.

Under the humanitarian recovery program, the family of each deceased worker is receiving Rs. 26 lakh. Further education support for children from the affected families is being assessed and will be coordinated directly with the families. Support Reaches Rural homes in Telangana The three workers from Telangana were Saleem Sayyed Hussain, 51, from Namilikonda in Jagitial district, Abdul Rafiq Abdul Raheem, 37, from Kaddam in Nirmal district, and Thirupathi Gollapally Chandraiah, 23, from Thakkallapalle in Jagitial district. Saleem is survived by his wife, Sayyad Goreebee, and three children. Family members said he had gone to the UAE around two-and-a-half months ago to build a better home and support his children's education. One of his children has health-related challenges, while marriage discussions had begun for his elder daughter.

Thirupathi's parents spoke about the hopes they had placed in their son, who had gone to the UAE for the first time around seven months ago. He would call home and speak about adjusting to work and life abroad, including the challenges of outdoor work. Abdul Rafiq is survived by his wife, Raziya Begum, and their young daughter, Rida Fathima. His family and villagers remember him as a warm and helpful person. His father, Abdul Rahan, who had lost two other children in a road accident in Telangana in 2015, said the latest tragedy has left the family struggling to rebuild life once again.

Families in UP Recall Unfinished Dreams In Uttar Pradesh, the visits covered the families of Abdul Rasheed Zakir Husain, 38, from Kopaganj in Mau district, Markandey Chauhan Bhajjan Chauhan, 39, from Khurahat in Mau district, and Mohammad Saqib Liyaqat Ali, 31, from Sahaspur in Bijnor district. In Khurahat, Mau, Markandey's family recalled his long years of work in the Gulf and his dreams for his children. He is survived by his wife, Sarswati Devi, and three children, including 17-year-old Ankita Chauhan, who recently completed Grade 12. During the visit, Dr. Shamsheer, Founder and Chairman of VPS Health, connected with the family over a video call. When Ankita shared that she wished to pursue BSc Nursing, Dr. Shamsheer said, "We will support you to complete your education. Study well and complete the course. We will be happy to bring you here after that. Markandey ji will be remembered every day through you."

At Kopaganj, Abdul Rasheed's family said he had left home exactly two months before the news of the accident reached them. He is survived by his wife, Farida Khatoon, and three young daughters. "He had told us this would be his last journey abroad to find a job, and that once he returned, he would not go again," said Mohammed Aamir, his wife's brother. The family said Abdul Rasheed wanted to educate his children and improve the small house in which they currently live. In Sahaspur, Bijnor, Mohammad Saqib's family said he had gone to Dubai for the first time around eight months ago after working as an aluminium fabricator. He hoped to support his mother and sisters and stayed on despite challenges, hoping the UAE would help him build stability for the family.

The support also reached Sri Lanka, where a representative from Dr. Shamsheer's office traveled from Colombo to Mullaitivu district to meet the family of Samuvel Rengasami, 34, the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife, Rajarathnaraja Jeevarani, and a young daughter. Nine Injured Workers Also Receive Financial Assistance Financial support has also been extended to the nine injured survivors in coordination with the workers' employer, with the amount distributed based on the severity of their injuries and recovery needs. Among the injured survivors, eight are Indian nationals, including three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, and one each from Kerala, Telangana, and Bihar. One injured worker is a Nepali national. Four of them received the amount in the UAE, while three others who are currently in India have had the support transferred to their accounts. Two critically injured workers, who are still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai, have also received the support in their accounts.

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