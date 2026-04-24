VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Ubuy, a leading global cross-border e-commerce platform, has been honoured with the prestigious "Cross-Border Brand of the Year" at the IReC X D2C Awards 2026 ceremony held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Bangalore. The award recognises Ubuy's consistent growth and its role in making international shopping more accessible for consumers across more than 180 countries. By reducing the barriers traditionally associated with cross-border commerce, Ubuy has enabled customers to shop globally with greater confidence and convenience. Unlike traditional e-commerce models that are limited by geography or inventory, Ubuy operates on a cross-border commerce infrastructure that connects customers with a vast catalogue of international products. Its platform is powered by globally compliant systems that meet international standards for data handling, transactions, and operations, combined with intelligent sourcing and a robust logistics network supported by multiple global warehouses, enabling customers to shop from international markets with reliability and confidence.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition at IReC X D2C Awards 2026," said Mr Dinesh, Director at Ubuy. "For us, this is not just about growth, it is about consistently delivering value to our customers by making international shopping more accessible, transparent, and reliable." To further strengthen the overall shopping experience, Ubuy continues to optimise key aspects of the customer journey. With faster international shipping enabled by its global logistics network, region-specific payment options, and a simplified return process, the platform removes common friction points associated with cross-border purchases. Its mobile applications extend this capability, allowing customers to seamlessly browse, track, and manage orders. This is supported by dedicated 24x7 customer assistance, ensuring a consistent and reliable experience across markets.

What sets Ubuy apart is its ability to give customers access to products that are often unavailable in their local markets, while handling the complexities of international shopping on their behalf. From sourcing products from global marketplaces to managing shipping, customs, and delivery, Ubuy simplifies the entire cross-border journey into a single, reliable experience. About Ubuy: Ubuy is the leading cross-border e-commerce platform trusted by millions of consumers worldwide. The company's mission is to provide a seamless, authentic, and trusted shopping experience to its consumers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)