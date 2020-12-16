Udaipur celebrates 76th birthday of Mewar's 76th Custodian Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): A quiet but meaningful celebration during these pandemic times with prayers, philanthropy and family time in the City Palace marked the 76th birthday of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, Chairman and Managing Trustee of 'Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Udaipur' on 13 December, 2020.
Shriji is a versatile and multifaceted personality; from being a sportsman of repute, pilot and an astute businessman, he is known for his elephantine memory and keen interest in the technological advancements of today.
As Chairman and Managing Trustee of Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation Udaipur and as a custodian of the rich historical legacy of Mewar, Shriji is actively involved in conserving and promoting the living heritage of the region apart from fostering employment-generating business activities as the Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels.
"I have known Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar ever since we studied together at Mayo College Ajmer. In 1995, I got the privilege of working at the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation, where under his mentorship I have learnt to appreciate objectivity and respect for human values. He meets everyone with equal affection without any discrimination," said Bhupendra Singh Auwa of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation on Shriji's birthday.
In 1984, when Shriji was entrusted the responsibility of the Foundation and the City Palace Museum by his revered father, the museum was in a nascent stage. He applied himself with rare devotion and commitment to the enormous task of revitalising the museum and the Foundation.
In the decades since, he has raised the bar in heritage conservation and with his to his foresight and leadership qualities has given a new dimension to the legacy of his forefathers by forging the way forward in heritage conservation in India.
