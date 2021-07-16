Udgam School and Zebar School appoints Swimmer Maana Patel as brand ambassador for the #Vaccination4Education Campaign

You would like to read
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): To promote the mass-vaccination and secure the safety of the children, the leading CBSE schools of Ahmedabad, Udgam School for Children, and Zebar School for Children along with the two pre-schools have launched the #Vaccination4Education campaign wherein schools offer 5 per cent waiver in annual fees to all the parents who get fully vaccinated on or before October 31, 2021.
To endorse this campaign Udgam Group of Schools appoints their alumna Maana Patel, India's first female swimmer to qualify for Olympics as the brand ambassador for the campaign.
Manan Choksi, Executive Director of Udgam School for Children & Zebar School for Children said, "It is a proud moment for us that our ex-student Maana Patel is representing India in Tokyo Olympics. By qualifying as India's first female swimmer in Olympics, she has put our school and the Gujarat state on a global map. We are happy to announce appointing her as a brand ambassador of our #Vaccination4Education campaign. Using various platforms on social media, Maana Patel will motivate our parents and the public at large to get vaccinated at the earliest to restore normalcy. We are offering a 5 per cent fees waiver if parents of the entire class are fully vaccinated on and before October 31, 2021."
Echoing the initiative, Maana Patel said, "I am filled with pride to become a brand ambassador of such a noble campaign for my own school. Getting vaccinated should be the foremost priority for every citizen now to get rid of the COVID-19. I appeal to all the parents and people at large to join the #Vaccination4Education campaign and make it successful by getting a jab."
