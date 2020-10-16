Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children launches a campaign to support the parents in need

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad's Udgam and Zebar school insured all the staff during COVID-19 pandemic
Satellite School For Children and Bodakdev School For Children setting the standard high for pre-school education
French parents anguish over sending children back to school
Lockdown engagement of Telangana Government school children
ATL App Development platform for school children launched in India by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog
-
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stepping further to support the parents who are facing challenges to pay the reduced school fee, Ahmedabad's Udgam School For Children (USFC) and Zebar School For Children (ZSFC) have launched an innovative campaign that can make a win-win situation for all.
The schools have come with a social platform where the financially sound parents can let go with their relief of 25 per cent reduction of the fee in favour of those who are still finding it hard to pay the fees of their children. In compliance to the Gujarat Government's Government Resolution (GR) dated 7th October 2020, USFC and ZSFC both have announced a relief of 25 per cent in annual fees for the academic year 2020-21.
"Though the state government has clarified on the ambiguity over the school fees for the current academic year, we had received many requests from the parents asking for further reduction in fees citing multiple reasons like job loss, increase in medical expense etc. At the same time, many generous parents had approached us to extend their help by passing on their fees cut to needy parents. Considering our own expenses, we are not able to reduce the fees beyond 25 per cent. We realized the intensity of this matter and come up with an idea to make a bridge between well-to-do parents and parents in need," said Manan Choksi, Executive Director, Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children, while speaking on this initiative.
Parents at Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children can register themselves with their respective class teachers expressing extending the help or to receive help. The school management will prepare a list of such parents and then pass on the relief from helping parents to needy parents. The schools will maintain the complete confidentiality of the parents who have come forward to help, whilst keeping transparency regarding the application of their funds.
"There are many parents at USFC and ZSFC who believe that they can pay full fees without taking the benefit of a 25 per cent fees reduction. At the same time, they also wish to extend a helping hand so that needy parents get some relief in this challenging time. We are confident to get an enormous response for this first-of-its' kind initiative from the parents of both the sides," added Choksi.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU