PRNewswire Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15: UFC GYM®, the official brand extension of the UFC®, proudly announces the launch of its second premium fitness destination in Jaipur which is located at Jagatpura. The first location opened at Sunny Trade Center in Mansarovar. Spanning across an expansive 20,000 sq. ft. at Jagatpura, this world-class facility brings together MMA training, functional fitness, traditional fitness, group fitness classes, youth programming (5 to 12 years old) as well as nutrition and recovery solutions under one roof, catering to the evolving fitness needs of the city. - This 20,000 sq. ft. facility will redefine fitness standards in Jagatpura, which is the fastest-growing urban hub in Jaipur

Jagatpura has emerged as one of Jaipur's most dynamic and rapidly developing localities, known for its modern infrastructure, educational institutions and growing residential communities. With its strategic connectivity and rising urban lifestyle, Jagatpura presents the perfect ecosystem for a globally recognized fitness brand like UFC GYM® to thrive and serve a young, ambitious and fitness-conscious population. Located at 1st Floor, Industrial Area, Mahal Rd, near Apparel Park, Jagatpura, Jaipur, UFC GYM Jagatpura introduces the brand's signature Train Different® philosophy, offering an unmatched combination of international-standard training, elite equipment and holistic wellness amenities. Key highlights include: - Premium strength and cardio equipment by Life Fitness and Hammer Strength

- State-of-the-art MMA training zones comprising of the signature UFC-style Octagon®, boxing bag racks and mixed martial arts equipment - Dedicated functional training area with a large turf and functional training equipment - A Pilates training studio for flexibility, strength and core conditioning - UFC GYM's Signature programs such as Daily Ultimate Training®, Fight Fit, Boxing Conditioning and Kickboxing Conditioning as well high-intensity classes like TRX and Core Blast - Wide range of group fitness classes including Spinning, Yoga, Zumba, Bollywood Dance and more - Lockers, showers and steam - Recovery-focused amenities including spa, chilled showers, cold plunge and infrared sauna for muscle relaxation and rejuvenation

- UFC GYM's ArmBar cafe for healthy and science-backed nutrition - Spacious training layout designed for performance, comfort and community engagement - Ample space for parking is also available - Specialized classes for 5 to 12-year-old children are also available across mixed martial arts and functional fitness - Annual members will get UFC GYM's official merchandise kit and access to exclusive loyalty program Members will gain access to globally benchmarked training programs developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes and fitness experts, ensuring results-driven training in a motivating and inclusive environment. Chairman of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia, said, "Our first launch at Mansarovar was a success and it redefined the fitness landscape in Jaipur. Jagatpura represents the new face of Jaipur--modern, energetic and rapidly expanding. With this launch, we bring a world-class fitness ecosystem to a locality that is already primed for global training standards."

Founder and Managing Director of UFC GYM India, Istayak Ansari, added, "Our expansion into Jagatpura strengthens our commitment to bringing premium fitness experiences to emerging urban hubs across India. This facility is designed not just as a gym, but as a complete fitness and recovery destination for individuals and families alike." Executive Vice President - International Franchise & Global Fitness Operations of UFC GYM, Donnie Oliver, said, "India represents one of the most exciting frontiers for UFC GYM's global expansion, and Jaipur is a perfect example of why. The opening of our second location in the city reflects not only the strength of our partners on the ground, but the genuine appetite for world-class fitness experiences across India's emerging urban centres. What Istayak, Farzad and the team are building here is exactly what the UFC GYM brand stands for: premium training, inclusive programming and a community that empowers people of all ages and abilities to Train Different."

UFC GYM Jagatpura is led by Sublicensee CA Kajol Palsaniya, who said, "Jagatpura is a neighbourhood on the rise and we wanted to be a part of this story from the very beginning. With Life Fitness and Hammer Strength equipment, UFC GYM's Signature classes and recovery amenities, UFC GYM Jagatpura brings an elite experience that rivals the finest fitness facilities in the country. This is more than a training ground -- it's a statement that world-class wellness is no longer reserved for big cities. We are just getting started." UFC GYM is set to witness significant growth this year, with new locations opening across multiple cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, Shillong, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and more.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 220+ locations across 26+ countries. In 2018, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. UFC GYM is targeting to build 100+ UFC GYM clubs in 60+ cities by 2033 in India. UFC GYM currently operates 12 gyms across 9 cities in India and will be opening 10 new gyms in 2026 in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Jammu, Chennai, Hyderabad & Shillong. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information on UFC GYM Jagatpura, please visit ufcgym.in or follow @ufcgymjagatpura on Instagram. ABOUT UFC GYM® UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 200+ locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms: * FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/UFCgym/ * YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/c/ufcgym * INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & X - @UFCGYM Follow UFC GYM India on X and Instagram: @ufcgymindia; Facebook.com/ufcgymindia, youtube.com/ufcgymindia, www.ufcgym.in. Media Contacts: Rizwan Khan - rizwan@ufcgym.in UFC GYM US Media - media@ufcgym.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)