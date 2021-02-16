UK-based producer Mohaan Nadaar signs director Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar for two films

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): UK-based producer Mohaan Nadaar signed The Incomplete Man fame director Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar for two movies. Script for both the women-centric films has just been completed. The first film is to be shot extensively in Uttarakhand. The second project is based in The United Kingdom, which is to be filmed entirely at various locations in the UK.
The first to go on the floor is about a serial killer. For decades a serial killer had camouflaged himself well in a small town in Uttarakhand, the hilly state of northern India. Till something close to home triggers his urge to be stopped. A cat and mouse play ensues between the serial killer and the young female IPS officer out there to prove her mettle in a field that is considered to be a male domain.
The second film is a psychological thriller. Accused, incarcerated for being on the trial of an indictment of attempted murder. Nowhere to escape from a past that is soon catching up. Her only hope lies in her delusions or her reality. To be shot in exotic locales of Ireland, Scotland, and England in the fall of 2021.
The Director of Photography is Suman Sahu. The music score is by Daniel B George. Another technical crew is being finalized. The team is now immersed in casting and pre-production of both films.
Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar just completed the shooting of The Incomplete Man starring Freddy Daruwala, Sharib Hashmi, Warina Hussein, Teena Singh, Alankrita Sahai, in a marathon 45 days schedule at Goa. Post Production of The Incomplete Man is in full swing and is racing towards completion.
"Mohaan and I have been toying with a few ideas, post brainstorming we zeroed down on these two subjects," said Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar.
"Dhiraj is a great storyteller, I am very kicked about his ideas looking forward to getting cracking soon," quotes Mohaan Nadaar, of The Production Headquarters (UK). Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar who is very keen on casting local actors from Uttarakhand and The United Kingdom to lend authenticity to both the films.
