UK Investors Summit 2023 at the UK Parliament House of Lords on March 24, 2023 by 193 Countries Consortium & Global Program Director U S Aashin

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/SRV): 193 Countries Consortium's general secretary U S Aashin, announced the UK investors summit and international awards will be held on 24 March 2023 to support Entrepreneurs to create their business ecosystem in United Kingdom and in 193 UN Nations with 193 Countries Consortium #193CC. In the Global Safety Summit Chief Guest Ratnesh Executive Director - UN Global Compact Network India, along with Guest of Honour, Sanjeev Raina Chief General Manager (CGM) and Head at Corporate HSSE Dept Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Devendra Singh Baghel (EHS Head, South Asia, GE Steam Power), Gyanesh Pathak (Head - EHS & Sustainability, Bennett Coleman & Co.Ltd (Times Group)), Dr Nihal Anwar Siddiqui (Professor & Director of Centre of Excellence- Occupational Health, Safety, Fire and Environment, GD Goenka University) unveiled the logo of UK Investors summit and international awards on 23 December 2023 at Le Meridien New Delhi.

193 Countries Consortium, the business growth platform, is organizing a power breakfast session, UK Investors Summit 2023, on 24 March 2023, at the UK Parliament House of Lords, London, will bring together leaders from several industrial sectors to facilitate networking and fostering business, and this international event will be the flagship event for setting up the business channelling for the local brands to the global market. This grand event will recognize and honour several companies from a diverse range of industry, in the international business awards ceremony.

Benefits of UK Investors Summit

During the UK Investors Summit, enterprises can do a start-up pitch deck which is a presentation that outlines the key elements of their business idea or product. Start-up pitch deck includes slides on the problem being solved, the target market, the solution or product, the business model, the marketing and sales strategy, the team, and the financial projections. A pitch deck is often used to pitch to investors but can also be used for other purposes such as presenting to potential partners or customers. It's important to create a clear, concise, and visually appealing pitch deck that effectively communicates the value proposition of the start-up. The enterprises which are ready with a start-up pitch deck can submit their profile to get the eligibility to attend the UK Investors Summit.

Inviting franchises can be a good opportunity for a business looking to expand its brand and reach new markets, at the UK investors Summit you can start franchising brand. Franchising allows a business to replicate its successful model and brand through the investment of franchisees, if your business is successful an association with 193 countries consortium will be helpful. This event will be a right platform for a business to determine if franchising is the right expansion strategy for their business. Later with the support of 193 Countries Consortium, the businesses can develop a franchise program that includes a franchise agreement, operations manual, training program, and marketing support as well as the legal and financial requirements of franchising. 193 countries consortium has various strategies to attract potential franchisees, for the businesses by creating a compelling value proposition that highlights the benefits of joining the franchise system. This can include brand recognition, proven business model, training and support, and potential for financial success. Also supports extended up to franchise recruitment process in place and prepares businesses to answer any questions or concerns potential franchisees may have.

International Business Awards is the major highlight of UK Investors Summit, which are honors or recognitions given to businesses for achieving excellence in a particular area. 193 countries consortium identified 930 business categories including major service and product sectors and subsidiary sectors. Winning the international business award can bring many benefits to a company, including increased visibility and credibility, validation of their hard work and achievements, and potential new business opportunities. Businesses that excel in a particular industry, startups or entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact in their field, or businesses that have developed innovative products or services can nominate for International Business Awards.

With the expertise of conducting local investors summit, with a series of events in Kerala India, and supporting more than 1000 enterprises to grow, this international movement is a milestone for all the stake holders and partners of Lndia Franchise & Distributorship Holdings Limited, which is the founding partners of UK Investors summit and 193 Countries Consortium Ltd.

193 Countries Consortium is a collaborative business partner platform where Enterprises from various countries stand together for their international growth. "Partner with US, Become Partners of our Partners", is the caption of 193 Countries Consortium where this consortium stands for the business group's group and government's group. Businesses can become the member of 193 countries consortium, in 930 business categories up to 4 businesses join initially will become the founding partners of the Business Category Committee on the charity purpose, named as TEAM (Together Everyone Achieve More). Once 4 members came as a founding group for eg; NGO in India, such industrial category based groups can invite more businesses to partner with them. This opportunity is inviting the business drives on technology, innovation and has the potential to scale in the international business markets. Companies with more than 1000 crores turn over (in INR) can apply to become get enrolled in the investors panels as well.

The General secretary of 193 countries consortium U S Aashin, with his experience of conducting more than 100 entrepreneurial events in several parts of India and international as program Director, and serving as Director, investor, serial entrepreneur, consultant, and international business ambassador to various enterprises envision to have this UK Investors Summit will be a gateway for many businesses to global business environment. Further events will be organised in USA, Australia, UAE, Germany, Canada, Japan, China, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Brazil, Finland, Singapore, Netherlands, France, New Zealand, Luxemburg, Check Republic, Iceland, Russia and South Korea. Dates will be published on (https://193countriesconsortium.com/) website.

India +919895621248

UK +447796966920

(www.localinvestorssummit.com)

(awards@lndia.club)

