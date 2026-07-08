NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Partnership brings internationally recognised UK postgraduate education closer to Indian maritime professionals, supporting the future of India's maritime workforce and strengthening UK-India educational collaboration. UK higher education institution MLA College and the Institute of Marine Engineers (India) (IMEI) have officially launched a strategic partnership that expands access to internationally recognised UK postgraduate education for India's maritime professionals. The partnership marks an important milestone in supporting the future of India's maritime workforce while strengthening educational collaboration between the United Kingdom and India. The partnership, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Singapore Maritime Week 2026, was officially launched at the MLA College India Launch Reception held on 2 July 2026 at The Lalit, Mumbai.

The launch reception brought together around 150 senior leaders from government, the maritime industry, higher education and business, demonstrating strong support for greater collaboration between industry and academia in preparing the next generation of maritime leaders. Among those in attendance were Shri Killi Mohana Rao, Chief Surveyor, Directorate General of Shipping, Sanjeev Mehra, Chairman, The Institute of Marine Engineers (India), Mohan Singh Pal, Director (METC), The Institute of Marine Engineers (India), and Krishnan Subramaniam, Chief Learning Officer, Transworld Academy of Excellence and International Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, alongside representatives from Maersk, Maersk Tankers, The Shipping Corporation of India, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Anglo Eastern Ship Management, Indian Register of Shipping and KPMG, demonstrating broad support for strengthening maritime education, professional development and industry collaboration across India.

As India continues to strengthen its position as a leading global maritime nation through investment in ports, logistics, green shipping and maritime innovation, the need for highly skilled maritime professionals has never been greater. At the same time, the global maritime industry is undergoing significant transformation, driven by decarbonisation, digitalisation, evolving international regulations and changing workforce expectations. The MLA College and IMEI partnership has been established to help address these challenges by expanding access to flexible, internationally recognised UK postgraduate education for experienced maritime professionals in India. The partnership creates a framework for collaboration across maritime education, professional development, academic engagement, research and knowledge exchange. By combining MLA College's expertise in flexible UK higher education with IMEI's extensive professional network and long standing presence within India's maritime sector, the collaboration aims to strengthen workforce capability and support the industry's long term growth.

Through MLA College's fully online and flexible learning model, maritime professionals can earn British postgraduate qualifications without relocating overseas, enabling them to continue working while advancing their education and careers. The initial programmes available through the partnership include: - MSc Engineering for Marine Professionals - MSc Sustainable Maritime Operations - MBA Maritime Operations Eligible maritime professionals across India can now apply for the programmes. The programmes are delivered fully online, enabling professionals to continue working while studying towards internationally recognised UK qualifications. The programmes are particularly relevant for professionals preparing for or progressing beyond their First Engineer and Chief Engineer Certificates of Competency (CoC). Alongside strengthening technical expertise, they are designed to develop the leadership, strategic thinking and management capabilities required across today's global maritime industry.

Reflecting the sector's continued transformation, MLA College's MSc Sustainable Maritime Operations programme also includes specialist modules in Maritime Decarbonisation and Social Sustainability in the Maritime Industry, equipping professionals with the knowledge needed to respond to the industry's increasing focus on sustainable shipping, environmental stewardship and responsible maritime operations. Prof. Mohammad Dastbaz, Principal and CEO of MLA College, said, "India is one of the world's most important maritime nations and its influence will only continue to grow. Through our partnership with The Institute of Marine Engineers (India), we are making internationally recognised UK postgraduate education more accessible to experienced maritime professionals while helping develop the leadership, innovation and sustainability capabilities needed for the future of the industry. Together, we look forward to strengthening collaboration between the United Kingdom and India while investing in the people who will shape the future of global shipping."

Kaushik Seal, President of The Institute of Marine Engineers (India), said, "This partnership represents a significant milestone for IMEI and our members, and we believe it is the first collaboration of its kind in the Indian maritime education landscape. By combining IMEI's strong professional network and premier infrastructure with MLA College's internationally recognised UK postgraduate programmes, we are creating new opportunities for Indian marine engineers to continue their professional and academic development while remaining in employment. Together, we are helping to equip maritime professionals with the knowledge, leadership skills and global perspective needed to support the continued growth and competitiveness of India's maritime sector."

The partnership also reflects MLA College's long term commitment to India and its ambition to work closely with industry, employers and professional bodies to support the development of future maritime leaders. As part of GEDU Global Education, an international education group with operations across 15 countries and a community of more than 85,000 students, MLA College continues to expand access to internationally recognised UK higher education through strategic partnerships that support workforce development, innovation and industry advancement. With learners from more than 75 countries, MLA College has established itself as a trusted provider of flexible, industry focused postgraduate education designed specifically for working professionals. Its programmes are validated by the University of Plymouth, one of the UK's leading universities with a long standing reputation in marine and maritime education. Together, MLA College and IMEI share a commitment to lifelong learning, professional excellence and preparing the next generation of maritime leaders equipped to support India's growing influence within the global maritime economy.

About MLA College MLA College is a UK higher education institution specialising in maritime, environmental and sustainability education. Through fully online, flexible and industry focused postgraduate programmes, the College enables working professionals across more than 75 countries to earn internationally recognised UK qualifications while continuing their careers. MLA College is part of GEDU Global Education, a global education group with operations across 15 countries and a community of more than 85,000 students, offering educational opportunities from K-12 through to postgraduate degrees, apprenticeships and language schools. Together, GEDU and MLA College are committed to widening access to high quality education, supporting lifelong learning and developing future ready professionals across industries worldwide.

Links: MLA College - Marine, Maritime, Sustainability and Engineering College IMEI College (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)