VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25; HR has always been at the receiving end of jokes about how they have no job to do except celebrate festivals, contest rangoli competitions & plan fun Fridays. Most people don't realize what it actually takes from an HR team to keep a workplace thriving. To challenge this thinking and bring light to the importance of a HRs role in an organization, uKnowva HRMS has launched its first-ever brand film, Breaking the HR Stereotypes, under the campaign #RespectTheSuperHeRoes. The campaign draws inspiration from uKnowva HRMS's interactions with more than 800 HR professionals through its community initiative, uKnowvantage. These conversations brought forward a recurring concern: HR professionals often feel that the breadth and business impact of their work are not fully understood or recognised. The experience varies across career stages. Junior HR professionals may find their work dismissed as less demanding than that of other functions, while senior HR leaders can find themselves often kept out of boardrooms when strategic business decisions are being made.

Adding to this insight Vicky Jain, CEO & Co-founder, uKnowva HRMS added that "It's a fundamental misjudgment to assume that HR professionals are not contributors to business growth. Having worked closely with HR teams for over a decade and built our HR technology platform around their feedback and requirements, we at uKnowva have come to appreciate the true breadth and depth of their work. An HR professional's role begins even before an employee's first day and continues through every stage of their journey, right up to their exit. From recruitment, onboarding, learning and development to payroll, workforce planning, employee relations, compliance and organizational change, HR plays a role in keeping workplaces functional and businesses resilient. Beyond these responsibilities, HR teams contribute directly to business outcomes through workforce planning, culture building, talent development and the identification and management of workforce risks. We believe it is time to recognise HR not merely as a support function, but as an essential contributor to organisational success."

The film brings to life situations that HR professionals routinely navigate, but that rarely find their way into everyday conversations about their work. These include late working hours, detailed reporting and workforce analysis, difficult conversations around attrition and workplace misconduct, labour union challenges, and the emotional burden of communicating decisions such as layoffs, even when those decisions originate elsewhere in the organisation. It also highlights a fundamental paradox of the profession: HR is often responsible for shaping policies around employee wellbeing and work-life balance while navigating the same pressures itself. Expected to support everyone else, HR professionals may have limited space to voice their own challenges.

Speaking about the campaign, Janmit Kaur, VP Marketing, uKnowva HRMS, said: "The idea for this film came from the experiences HRs shared with us. One insight stayed with us: when HR does its job well, the problems it resolves never become visible to the rest of the organisation. A workplace running smoothly does not necessarily mean there are no challenges; often, it means someone has worked hard to resolve them before they escalate. An HRs function is always reduced to jokes about rangoli competitions and fun Fridays. There is nothing wrong with celebrating these moments; they are an important part of workplace culture. The problem begins when these visible activities are mistaken for the entirety of HR's work. Through #respectrhesuperHeRoes, we want to encourage people to look beyond the stereotypes and give HR professionals the respect their work deserves."

The campaign comes at a time when HR's responsibilities are expanding well beyond traditional administration and employee services. As organisations navigate workforce changes, new technologies, employee expectations and business uncertainty, HR's contribution extends to helping leaders make informed people decisions, preparing employees for new skills, managing change and protecting organisational culture. Recognising this contribution is therefore not simply about appreciating a function; it is about acknowledging the role people strategy plays in business performance. The brand film has been brought to life in collaboration with Oddly Good Production, whose creative storytelling and filmmaking brought an emotional perspective to the everyday realities of HRs. The film has garnered 5Mn+ views till now and successfully struck an emotional chord with HRs

With Breaking the HR Stereotypes, uKnowva HRMS hopes to spark a wider conversation about how HR is perceived & valued within organisations. Because behind every smooth-running workplace, there is often an HR professional making sure things work, even when nobody notices. Campaign: Breaking the HR Stereotypes About uKnowva HRM S : Founded in 2016 by Vicky Jain, Abhay Talekar, and Priyanka Bhor Jain, uKnowva is an AI powered Human Capital Management (HCM) platform that enables organisations to digitise, automate, and optimise their HR operations. The platform offers an integrated suite of solutions across recruitment, onboarding, leaves, attendance and payroll, performance management, employee engagement, learning, collaboration, and advanced HR analytics, helping businesses build agile, data-driven workplaces. Serving organizations across more than 10 countries, including India, the US, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tanzania, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, uKnowva combines enterprise-grade capabilities with a scalable, customer-first approach. In September 2025, the company raised USD 0.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Parv Network, Growth 91, and Aapna Infotech to accelerate its AI innovation, strengthen sales and marketing, expand its partner ecosystem, and drive international growth. Recognised with multiple awards & recognitions from companies like Frost & Sullivan, Nasscom, Software Suggest, StartupHR & ISSIP, uKnowva continues to empower organisations with intelligent, future-ready HR solutions.

For more information: Please contact: Janmit Manchanda | janmitkaur.manchanda@conv.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)