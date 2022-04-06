Ultracab (India) Ltd bags prestigious orders from various government & public sector companies

You would like to read
Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI/PNN): Ultracab (India) Ltd. has recently informed Bombay Stock Exchange that the company has bagged prestigious orders from various government and public sector companies of India namely Gujarat State Electric Co. Ltd.(GSECL), Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Fertiliser Company Ltd. (GNFCL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Fertiliser Ltd.
Nitesh Vaghasiya, Founder & Chairman cum Managing Director of Ultracab (India) Ltd. informed that the company has recently converted its equity share of Rs. 10 into Rs. 02 per share and issued one bonus share of Rs. 02 each for every 2 (two) fully paid equity shares of Rs.02 each held by the shareholders.
According to Col. Narendra Nath Suri, Marketing Head of Ultracab (India) Ltd., the company is the leading manufacturer and exporter of electric wire and cables in India, working in this domain for more than 22 years. As the leading manufacturer and exporter of electric wires and cables from Gujarat (India), the company has specialisation in Instrumentation Cables, Elevator Cables, High-Temperature Automotive Cables and UL Approved Cables.
Based on company's manufacturing skills and technical expertise in electrical industry, they are able to make strong market presence worldwide. Their quality products are exported not only in India but globally. They follow strict quality standards during manufacturing process. Once the product is ready; it is closely checked for safety and quality assurance by their administration team. Once product is approved, it is transported to international market for customer use.
The company's latest and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is situated at Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat) India. All of their facilities involve modern technology, tools, high-tech machines which spin out the best quality standard of cables.
Ultracab's vision is to be a leader in the Wires & Cables Industry by developing new product innovations that have features that compare with the global quality casting of international repute. Ultracab reflects its mission of delivering the best quality of Wires & Cables, which justify the "Value for Money" for its customers.
(https://www.ultracabwires.com)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
