SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Umesh Padala manifests as political strategist virtuoso leading successful campaigns to helping needy in Covid second wave

May 19, 2021 14:31 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Umesh Chandra Padala,

You would like to read

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Having made effective political campaigns, political specialist Umesh Chandra Padala, investigated every possibility to give help to the weak mankind during the worldwide pandemic.

Assisting the destitute with oxygen cylinders, he has arranged in excess for 300 beds, 1500 vials of Remedesvir and acquired essential offices to the ones who couldn't get their hands on them. Turning out eagerly throughout the second wave of Covid, Umesh Padala has shown himself as a COVID fighter.

Working intimately with the MP of Tirupati, Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy, he had the option to give help with these testing times. Aside from being one of the most youthful political specialists in the country, he is likewise an effective business person.

In a restricted time, he has fabricated a fruitful IT business obliging a few IT needs of the business. He has likewise opened a door of chances for the adolescent to fill in the field.

Being an eminent member of Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, he is working under the guidance of AP CM YS Jagan, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha to help people in this covid wave. These efficacious personalities have given him a boost in helping people.

Therefore, this mindful personality is giving it all to become what he always dreamt of. It is for certain that he is going to turn over a new leaf in the political administration.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Umesh Padala manifests as political strategist virtuoso leading successful campaigns to helping needy in Covid second wave

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Having made effective political campaigns, political specialist Umesh Chandra Padala, investigated every possibility to give help to the weak mankind during the worldwide pandemic.

Assisting the destitute with oxygen cylinders, he has arranged in excess for 300 beds, 1500 vials of Remedesvir and acquired essential offices to the ones who couldn't get their hands on them. Turning out eagerly throughout the second wave of Covid, Umesh Padala has shown himself as a COVID fighter.

Working intimately with the MP of Tirupati, Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy, he had the option to give help with these testing times. Aside from being one of the most youthful political specialists in the country, he is likewise an effective business person.

In a restricted time, he has fabricated a fruitful IT business obliging a few IT needs of the business. He has likewise opened a door of chances for the adolescent to fill in the field.

Being an eminent member of Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, he is working under the guidance of AP CM YS Jagan, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha to help people in this covid wave. These efficacious personalities have given him a boost in helping people.

Therefore, this mindful personality is giving it all to become what he always dreamt of. It is for certain that he is going to turn over a new leaf in the political administration.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22