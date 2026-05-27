VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Umiya Mobile Limited (BSE - SME: 544464), one of the fastest-growing multi-brand mobile and consumer electronics retail chains with a strong presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, the company is a prominent player in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics, announced its H2 & FY26 financial results. Management Perspective Commenting on the Result, MR. KISHOR JADVANI Chairman & Managing Director, said: "We are pleased to report a strong operational and financial performance for FY26, supported by continued expansion across key markets and improving customer engagement. During the year, we strengthened our retail presence to 400+ stores with operations currently spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Diu & Daman. We are proud to share that FY26 marked a significant milestone for the Company as we crossed ₹800+ crore revenue for the first time, reflecting the strength of our business model and growing customer base.

Our focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, diversified product portfolio, and strong partnerships with leading brands helped drive healthy revenue growth and profitability improvement. We are also actively evaluating expansion opportunities in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, which we believe offer strong long-term growth potential driven by rising smartphone penetration and increasing consumer demand. FY26 was also a landmark year for the Company with our successful listing on the BSE SME platform, further strengthening our foundation for scalable and sustainable growth. Going ahead, we remain focused on expanding our store network, improving operational efficiencies, enhancing customer experience, and increasing contribution from high-value product categories while maintaining financial discipline and sustainable profitability."

About Umiya Mobile Limited Established in 2012, Umiya Mobile Limited has emerged as a fast-growing multi-brand retail chain in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics. Alongside its existing retail brands UMIYA MOBILE, MYPHONE, & PHONE AND PHONE the Company has also established a new group, "LEELA MOBILE," as part of its strategic business expansion and operational development initiatives. The newly formed group will operate under the ownership and management of the Company, further strengthening its retail ecosystem and future growth roadmap. The Company offers a wide range of products from globally recognized brands including Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, and Infinix, along with consumer electronics such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers from Sony, LG, Panasonic, Godrej, and other leading brands.

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)