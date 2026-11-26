VMPL Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Umiya Mobile Limited (BSE - SME: 544464), one of the fastest-growing multi-brand mobile and consumer electronics retail chains with a strong presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, the company engaged in the mobile and consumer electronics retail business, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). H1 FY27 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In ₹ Lakhs) Revenue from Operations: H1 FY27: 52,948.79 | H1 FY26: 36,518.98 | YoY Change: 45% EBITDA: H1 FY27: 1,131.87 | H1 FY26: 635.94 | YoY Change: 78% EBITDA Margin (%): H1 FY27: 2.14% | H1 FY26: 1.74% | YoY Change: 40 bps

PAT: H1 FY27: 726.47 | H1 FY26: 378.45 | YoY Change: 92% PAT Margin (%): H1 FY27: 1.37% | H1 FY26: 1.04% | YoY Change: 33 bps EPS: H1 FY27: 5.11 | H1 FY26: 3.23 | YoY Change: 58% KEY BUSINESS UPDATES - Expansive Retail Network: Operates a network of 409+ stores across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Diu, comprising 25 owned stores and 384 retail outlets. - Established Retail Presence: Established in 2012, the Company has over 12 years of experience in mobile and consumer electronics retail, with a presence across 200+ brands and 1,600+ SKUs. - Diversified Brand Portfolio: Operates under four retail brands - MYPHONE, PHONE PLUS, PHONE AND PHONE and LEELA MOBILE.

- Wide Product Portfolio: Offers smartphones from leading brands including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Motorola and Google Pixel, alongside laptops, tablets, mobile accessories, smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and other home appliances. - Integrated Retail Model: Combines company-owned stores with a retail outlet model, supported by financing tie-ups with banks and NBFCs, after-sales services, maintenance and warranty support. - Customer Retention: Reports 89.10% repeat clientele and a 91.9% customer conversion rate, reflecting its established customer relationships and retail presence. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the result, Mr. Kishorbhai Jadwani, Chairman and Managing Director, said:: "We are pleased to report a strong performance in H1 FY27, with revenue from operations growing by 45.0% and PAT increasing by 92.0% year-on-year. The improvement in gross profit and EBITDA margins reflects the progress in our business performance during the period.

Since our establishment in 2012, we have steadily expanded our retail presence and product portfolio, building a network of over 409 stores across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Diu. Our multi-brand retail model, supported by strong relationships with leading brands and financing partners, enables us to cater to diverse customer requirements. Going forward, our focus remains on expanding our retail network, strengthening our dealer relationships, diversifying our product portfolio and improving operational efficiencies. We will continue to focus on enhancing customer experience and driving sustainable and profitable business growth." ABOUT UMIYA MOBILES LIMITED Established in 2012, Umiya Mobile Limited is a multi-brand retail company engaged in smartphones, mobile accessories and consumer electronics. Operating under four retail brands - MYPHONE, PHONE PLUS, PHONE AND PHONE and LEELA MOBILE - the Company has built a retail network of 409+ stores across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Diu.

Its diversified product portfolio includes smartphones from leading global brands such as Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Motorola, along with laptops, tablets, mobile accessories, smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and other home appliances. The Company operates through a combination of owned stores and retail outlets, supported by financing tie-ups with banks and NBFCs, after-sales services and warranty support. With 12+ years of industry experience, 200+ brands and 1,600+ SKUs, Umiya Mobile continues to focus on retail network expansion, product diversification and customer engagement. For FY26, the company reported total revenue of approximately ₹884 crore and PAT of ₹9.19 crore. DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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