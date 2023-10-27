'Uniform and Sportswear Expo 2023' To Be Held During 23rd To 25th November, 2023 At Nehru Centre, Mumbai
PNN
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: 'Uniform and Sportswear Expo 2023' will be held at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai, from 23rd to 25th November, 2023. This 3-day B2B Fair will have around 60 stalls, and more than 3,000 trade visitors from India & abroad are expected to visit the Fair.
Chief Guest Raghunath M.B., CEO of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. and Guest of Honour Naveen Sainani, Jt. Hon. Gen. Secretary of CMAI will inaugurate the Expo on 23rd November, 2023 at the Nehru Centre, Worli - Mumbai.
Devang Sheth, Chairman of Aditya Exposition Pvt. Ltd., who has been organizing the Fair, stated that 'Uniform and Sportswear Expo 2022' was held at Nehru Centre, Mumbai from 4th to 6th November 2022 for the first time. The success of that Fair has inspired us to organize this second edition of the Fair.
The Expo will display the latest & a large range of school uniforms, general-industrial-corporate uniforms, security uniforms, sportswear & active wear, apparel brands, and blank T-shirts, along with the latest printing technology.
The visitors to this Fair will include garment manufacturers, dealers & retailers. Representatives from pharmaceutical, medical and hospital industries will visit the trade fair. The visitors will also include security police, defence personnel, corporate houses, representatives from fitness & sports industries, importers & exporters, etc.
There will be a Business Networking Session, Technical Seminar and Guidance Centre for start-ups during the fair.
The size of the work wear & uniform market in India was US Dollar 801.17 Crore in the year 2021. This is expected to rise to US dollars 1199.79 Crore by 2028.
The annual growth rate of the sportswear market has been 13.59 % during 2019 - 2024. The size of the market is expected to reach 997.8 Arab in 2024.
The consumption of uniforms in the school-college, corporate sector, hospital & hotel industry is on an increasing trend. The annual size of the uniform market is Rs. 18000 Crore.
www.uniformandsportswearexpo.com
