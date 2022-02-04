Unilight Insurance Broker announces 'Policyongo.com' - A trusted Insurance Market Place for a New India

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/SRV): Unilight Insurance Broker, a fast-evolving brokerage house has made its mark as a leading insurance and reinsurance broker, announces its foray into the digital insurance distribution arena with the launch of 'Policyongo.com'.

Policyongo is an emerging online marketplace that offers an innovative digital platform for those seeking a career in insurance. This platform offers a distinctive insurance distribution model called Point-of-Sales Person (PoSP), where an agent/partner or young aspirant seeking a career in insurance can assume the role of a PoSP - distributor of insurance.

This model while increasing the penetration of insurance into B & C class cities, assures immense support and opportunity to one building a career in insurance sales. The past decade has brought tremendous growth in the nation's economic status. This is the age where the Indian Insurance market is also growing sizeable to support the growth of the nation.

Policyongo.com acts as a complete guide to the PoSPs to obtain comparative premium quotes with a great price from all leading insurers in one place and offer a seamless and effortless experience for any PoSP to remit policy premium to the insurer or get an online policy issued. An individual post-qualifying their 10th grade can aspire to become PoSP and complete required IRDA training and examinations online.

Policyongo.com founders Biswajeet Mohanty and Khushal Jhaveri have envisioned this platform to be a gamechanger for India's insurance industry. This platform will not only boost the growth of the insurance sector in India but also generate substantial employment opportunities for passionate insurance career seekers.

Mohanty who is an industry veteran with over 28 years of experience in the general insurance industry, encompassing underwriting, claim management, sales, and marketing, reinsurance & handling of mega-sized risks, was VP & Regional Head- Commercial, Mumbai - IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd.

Talking about Policyongo.com, he says, "Insurance is seeing a growth in the rural and semi-urban India. Since IRDA has allowed the insurance brokers to enrol PoSPs to sell insurance products, we wanted to create a digital platform that makes Insurance sales and related operations effortless for these PoSPs. I strongly believe our platform will have a key role in shaping the growth of the Insurance sector especially in the non-metro locations of India."

Co-founder Khushal Jhaveri, Ex-IIM - Ahmedabad, who has also been a Lloyds broker in London and an independent consultant for insurance and reinsurance, says, "Policyongo.com is more than an online policy buying platform. It will be pivotal in handholding PoSPs in the selling of non-motor lines of retail business too. The platform's UX makes it effortless for anyone to understand policies and carry out the issue, remittance, renewal, or reissue-related operations easily. This platform will be the gamechanger we all have been waiting for."

Buying & selling policies online have never been so easy. Thanks to Policyongo.com, the entire process is safe, trustworthy, and experiential for all stakeholders.

To know more, visit - (https://www.policyongo.com)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)