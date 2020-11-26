Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" receives International "Vatayan Award"

Dr Nishank dedicated the award to the youth of India who are engaged with dedication to once again make India, the world leader.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/ PNN): Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who brought a revolutionary New Education Policy to India has also made the country proud with the international recognition of his literary writings. The award was presented to him by the prestigious organisations 'Vatayan' and 'Vaishvik Hindi Parivar' at a virtual celebration in London in presence of top literary luminaries. Dr Nishank has authored more than 75 books in Hindi which have been translated in various Indian languages. He has been honored in more than 15 countries for his literary contributions.

Public Relations Society of India, National body of Public Relations and communication professionals congratulated Dr Nishank on this great honor. Congratulating Dr Nishank, National President Dr Ajit Pathak said, "

his literary expressions depict the pain of a poor boy from hills who acquired his education walking 9 kms daily, became a teacher and understood the miseries of society. His concern for the poor appreciation of the need for education, opportunities for people and social scientist approach took him to the position of the Cabinet Minister and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and finally to the position of the Union Education Minister", added Dr Ajit Pathak.

Dr Nishank dedicated this award to the youth of India who are engaged with dedication to once again make India, the world leader. Speaking on the occasion he said that I always wanted to see every young man and women with a meaningful job opportunity and the New Education Policy gave me an opportunity to contribute my bit for the cause. The NEP will empower with options, opportunities and skills to the youth of the country to build new India, added Dr Nishank. India has the largest population of youth in the world and I want to see every youth decorated with good education, skills and respect for Indian values and culture, said Dr Nishank.

Dr Nishank complimented Vatayan and Vaisvail Hindi Parivar for their sustained contributions to popularize Hindi. Hindi reflects our thoughts, values and culture and has the potential to lead the world, he said.

Amit Pokhriyal, chairman Public Relations Society of India, Dehradun chapter along with AN Tripathy, Vice Chairman, Anil Sati, Secretary, Suresh Bhatt, Treasurer, Akash Sharma Executive member and the whole of PRSI family also congratulated Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' for the prestigious 'vatayan international summit award'. Amit Pokhriyal said that we are feeling proud and honoured as Dr Nishank comes from Uttarakhand. Amit Pokhriyal told Public Relations Society of India, is serving the profession for over six decades, launched the "Vijayi Bharat Abhiyan" in July 2020 with the firm belief that India will re-define the economic development, global business and inclusive growth based on our traditional treasure of knowledge, innovation and creativity. Once we win over Corona, the movement of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' will put India on top of the world. This Abhiyan was flagged-off by Dr "Nishank".

