PRNewswire Puducherry [India], July 3: The Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, today, inaugurated the restored Muzhiyan Kulam in Pooranankuppam village, Puducherry. The restoration project was undertaken by Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, in partnership with the Dhanasundarambal Charitable Society, local community stakeholders, and public representatives, with the objective of reviving the traditional water body and strengthening water conservation efforts in the region. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Puducherry, Mr. N. Rangasamy, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Shri K. Kailashnathan, Mr. S. Selvaganapathy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, senior ministers, members of the legislative assembly, government officials, and residents of Pooranankuppam village.

The restoration project was undertaken to support the revival of Muzhiyan Kulam and contribute to water conservation efforts in the region. The initiative aligns with the Government of India's focus on strengthening water security, reviving traditional water bodies, promoting sustainable resource management, and supporting community participation in conservation efforts. The restoration is expected to improve water storage capacity, support groundwater recharge, contribute to local biodiversity, and enhance the availability of water resources for surrounding communities. The initiative also supports efforts to preserve a water body that has been part of the village landscape and community life. The project brought together local residents, community organisations, public representatives, and Lumina Datamatics in a collaborative effort to restore the water body and support environmental conservation and community development objectives.

Commenting on the occasion, Sameer Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Lumina Datamatics & TNQTech, said, "The restoration of Muzhiyan Kulam reflects the collective efforts of the village community, the Dhanasundarambal Charitable Society, public representatives, and all stakeholders involved in the project. We are pleased to have supported an initiative that contributes to water conservation, groundwater recharge, and the preservation of a community resource. As part of our ESG commitments, we remain focused on supporting initiatives that create long-term value for both communities and the environment." Addressing the gathering, dignitaries highlighted the importance of protecting and restoring water bodies as part of broader efforts towards water conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable development. They also underscored the role of community participation and partnerships in ensuring the long-term upkeep of such resources.

The inauguration marks the completion of the restoration project and reflects a shared commitment towards water conservation, environmental stewardship, and community-led development. The initiative contributes to ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening local water resources, supporting ecological balance, and preserving public assets for future generations. About Lumina Datamatics: Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital content services, retail support services, and technology solutions to companies in the publishing and retail industries worldwide. The company is among the largest service providers in the content space, serving 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest retailers and marketplaces globally. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its proprietary and client-facing platforms, strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, and the expertise of more than 7,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Philippines, and India. Its integrated global capabilities enable the company to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.

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