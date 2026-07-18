NewsVoir Tiruchuli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the newly constructed Indoor Sports Complex at the Government Arts & Science College, Tiruchuli on 18 July. Developed under SBI Foundation's sports programme, the facility will provide students and local youth with modern multi-sport and fitness infrastructure to promote healthy lifestyles and nurture grassroots talent. The Indoor Sports Complex has been developed in response to an identified need for quality sports infrastructure at the Government Arts & Science College, Tiruchuli, as highlighted by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Virudhunagar. The facility comprises a multipurpose indoor hall with turf adaptable for a range of sports, including basketball, volleyball and badminton. There are also a fully equipped gymnasium and a dedicated board games room. Designed for inclusivity and accessibility, the complex is intended to serve both college students and nearby community members through scheduled open-access hours and outreach activities.

"This is an important milestone for State Bank of India and SBI Foundation as this state-of-the-art sports facility is dedicated to the youth of Tiruchuli. We are truly honoured by the gracious presence of Hon'ble Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, which adds great significance to this memorable occasion," said G.S. Rana, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI. The project aims to directly benefit more than 500 college students annually and to reach over 1,000 youth from surrounding villages each year through community engagement and open-access programming. By creating long-term and sustainable infrastructure, the initiative seeks to increase regular participation in sports and fitness, developing holistic life skills, and create pathways for talented individuals to pursue competitive sports and related opportunities.

"SBI Foundation extends its gratitude to everyone whose support has brought this Indoor Sports Complex to life. This facility is designed to encourage youth participation, nurture grassroots talent, and strengthen the health, confidence and leadership potential of students, youth and athletes from nearby villages. We are glad to partner with the Government of India and local stakeholders on this initiative, which aims to help promising young athletes to develop the skills and exposure needed to compete on national and international stages." said Swapan Dhar, Managing Director, SBI Foundation. The project is being implemented in partnership with Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (SSRDPT). The facility is already functioning, with students using the spaces for physical training, recreational activities and organised coaching sessions.

Through its wider sports programme, SBI Foundation is working with both para and able-bodied athletes to help them prepare for national and international events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, as well as major national competitions such as the Khelo India Games. In the same spirit, the Indoor Sports Complex at Tiruchuli is expected to strengthen grassroots sports in the region by enabling students and young athletes from nearby villages to access quality training infrastructure and pursue sporting aspirations in a more structured manner. To date, SBI Foundation has supported over 300 athletes, who have collectively won more than 650 medals at national and international levels, including the Paralympic Games and Para Asian Games. Notably, over 40% of these medals have been won by para-athletes.

About SBI Foundation SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group. True to the Bank's tradition of 'Service Beyond Banking', the Foundation engages with communities in various focus areas, including rural development, healthcare, empowerment of PwDs, sports, education, sustainability and environment, livelihood and skill development, and more. Operating across 28 states and 8 union territories in India, the Foundation undertakes initiatives to provide resources to vulnerable sections of society through strategic partnerships with impactful entities in the social sector. The Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the State Bank Group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and improve the socio-economic well-being of the society. www.sbifoundation.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)