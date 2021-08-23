Unique Builders marches ahead to offer top-notch residential and commercial spaces

You would like to read
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 23 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Unique Builders offers world-class living standards and contemporary workplaces that are extraordinary, stylish, and pocket-friendly. Being the industry pioneers, Unique Builders has set benchmarks in the sphere of residential and commercial real estate development. A home isn't merely about comfort but good design, craftsmanship, engineering, good vibes, and positive energy.
Fortuitously, Unique Builders understands them all and marches ahead with sound principles and emotions of the common man. It creates not just concrete structures but a home for an individual's loved ones and workplaces that reflects the spirit of professionalism and a forward-thinking mindset.
With more than 50 Projects planned and 10,000 happy families, Unique Builders have become a household name and the most trusted brand. Vibhishek Pal Singh, the Founder & MD of Unique Builders was always awestruck by building structures and designs. As a visionary, he transformed the construction industry's approach and introduced many new concept projects in Rajasthan like IS Paradise, Unique New Town, Unique City, Unique Ace, My Haveli, Unique Umang, Unique Green Meadows, Unique Aura, Unique Golf Estate, Mansarovar Plaza, Unique Apex Towers, and so on. His dream to provide international living standards to Rajasthan led him to rope in worldwide consultants to the state to plan some astonishing lifestyle projects. Under his leadership, Unique Builders planned more than a whopping 20 million sq. ft of real estate spaces in a short span of 15 years.
Unique Builders took a keen interest in the Government's vision to provide affordable housing to all. In 2017 the management launched the affordable housing brand "Unique Shree" under the vision "Hamara Sapna, Ek Ghar Ho Sabka Apna".With a whopping 5000 homes under execution and planning across 7cities in just a span of 3 years, Unique Builders has proudly emerged as the no1 contributor in the state to the vision of housing for all.
With many National and International Awards to its name, the company has always strived to provide an unmatched real estate experience by roping in a team of leading global consultants and architects for its projects. Unique Builders plans to venture into Healthcare and Hotels in the near future besides expanding the real estate business into other cities of the country.
If being at peace, harmony, and serenity is your ideal way of living, a home as a paradise is what you deserve. Visit (https://www.uniquegroup.in) to know more.
