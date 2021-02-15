Unique podcast show on marketing 'Brewing Talks' to brew up engaging conversations with well-known marketers, entrepreneurs

You would like to read
- Passion Vista Magazine celebrates International Men's Day with Rohan Mehta
- TiE Mumbai's online engagements help startups adapt to the new norm
- Gati appoints Rohan Mittal as CFO
- GICRE Board approves appointment of Chief Investment Officer & Chief Risk Officer
- Oakridge Students' Design Works Receive Accolades at Design Championship 2020
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brewing up some interesting and engaging conversations with some of the most creative minds from marketing, brands, advertising, and media is the theme of the newly launched Podcast show - Brewing Talks, The perfect marketing concoction. The show is produced and distributed by EP Log Media.
The show is conceptualised and hosted by Madhulika Joshii Paalod, a marketer herself. The show will be available on EPLOG Media website and all major Podcasting apps like Apple, Google podcast, Gaana, Jio Saavn, Spotify, etc and will be available for both India and global listeners.
According to the host of the show Madhulika, "I come from marketing & communication background since almost 2 decades now and as part of my vision for this industry, I feel it is important to impart the right information, idea sharing and conversations around this topic and to enable this I will be conversing with some of the well-known personalities from media, brands, businesses, advertising and marketing. I also thank EP.LOG Media for putting this together and provide an apt platform to distribute this content globally."
Adding to this Rohan Thakar, Founder and Creative Producer, EP.LOG Media said, "As podcast creators, we have successfully created shows on diverse genres and our listeners have enjoyed our content. For a long time, we wanted to develop a show that caters to the listeners who are curious to understand behind-the-scenes of how a brand is built and insights into marketing strategies that can be applied in this new decade and Madhulika with her first-hand experience in marketing and brand building made for the perfect fit to host it."
"Today, billions of minutes are spent on digital audio and this medium is on an immense growth path now," added Rohan.
Brewing Talks Podcast show aims to target business owners, brand marketers, aspiring marketers, students studying marketing and advertising, CMOs and anyone who wants to understand the world of ideas and creativity. The podcast as a medium is gaining popularity worldwide as listeners find it convenient to listen to their favourite topic on their move, at home, work, while travelling etc and it also allows them into the world of storytelling.
The show can be subscribed on EP.LOG Media website (https://www.eplog.media/brewingtalks)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor